SOTY, Honorable Mention: Lady Raider tennis weathered the storm, won 11 straight

The Richmond girls tennis team went nearly three weeks without playing a match in the month of September, due to Hurricane Florence, but even the lengthy break couldn’t slow down its run through the 2018 season.

The Lady Raiders hopped right back into their groove by grabbing a shutout win in Raeford, which was their fifth straight at the time, and then ran off six more in a row to close out the regular season on an unprecedented 11-match win streak.

It was the highlight of a season in which head coach Michael Way said they “made a statement” with their play, as they finished with the best overall (12-4) and conference (12-1) records the program has seen in the last six seasons.

WHAT HAPPENED

After losing three of its first four matches, Richmond turned things around with easy wins over Jack Britt (7-1), Hoke County (9-0), Lumberton (9-0) and Seventy-First (8-1) to bring itself two games above .500 in the early going.

Seniors Jayana Nicholson, Taylor Parrish, Emily Parsons, Greyson Way and Chloe Wiggins all swept their respective singles matches — while junior Emily Buie won three of her individual bouts — during that four-game span.

Little did they know there would be 19-day playing hiatus to follow.

With the weather forcing the school to call off sports on certain days and cancel classes all together on others, there was no regular practice schedule — which would’ve caused somewhat of a setback for most groups once play resumed.

But that wasn’t case for the Lady Raiders when they returned to the courts, as they handily won three matches (at Hoke, vs. Scotland, vs. Lumberton) in three days to extend their streak to seven.

They would have fight for No. 8 at Jack Britt, however, after evenly splitting the singles. Way and Wiggins took the second doubles and Parrish and senior Morgan Hooks took the third in order to help the team to a 5-4 win over the Buccaneers.

A couple of smooth victories over Seventy-First and Scotland heading into the final week of the regular season set Richmond up for a celebratory Senior Day in which it honored all seven seniors prior to the match. When it was time to compete, six of the seven prevailed in their matches as the team cruised to a 7-2 victory over Purnell Swett.

That one wrapped up the regular season and gave the team its 11th consecutive win.

Both the streak and the season came to an end with a loss to Apex Friendship in the first round of the state playoffs.

WHAT WAS SAID

“My favorite part about the whole thing is the toughness they showed, because there was nothing easy about it. With the weather and everything, we ended up playing nine matches in a three-week stretch, and quite honestly we handled it better than the teams we played,” Michael Way said. “And as a coach, that’s what you want.

“You want them to be ready to play every day and not take anybody for granted.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Raiders only had eight players throughout the 2018 season and are losing seven to graduation, meaning Michael Way will be relying on Buie and her experience to help lead what will be a the new-look squad.

The challenge isn’t be something that’ll be brand new for the fourth-year head coach, however, as he inherited a fairly inexperienced team when he took over back in 2016 and helped turn things around in such a short time.

He hopes to do the same this fall.

Lady Raider tennis kept rolling despite major changes to schedule

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, HONORABLE MENTION: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will be published in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

