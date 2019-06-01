Harrington’s 11th annual hoops camp coming soon, will be at new location

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Frank Harrington, left, helps a camper put on a jersey during a session in the Ninth-Grade Academy gym at last year's camp. This time around, Harrington and Co. will be at FirstHealth Fitness-Richmond. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Frank Harrington, left, helps a camper put on a jersey during a session in the Ninth-Grade Academy gym at last year's camp. This time around, Harrington and Co. will be at FirstHealth Fitness-Richmond.

ROCKINGHAM — A new location may give Frank Harrington’s annual basketball skills camp a boost.

After spending the week at the Ninth-Grade Academy last year, and the previous at the Place of Grace Campus (formerly known as Rohanen Middle School), Harrington will be moving his 11th annual event to FirstHealth Fitness-Richmond.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-16 who are looking to develop their fundamentals. Those who attend will be instructed on how to improve their offensive and defensive skills while also learning how to play within a team — something Harrington strongly believes in due to the help he’s received over the years from his wife, Nellie, and Gerald Ratliff.

The camp will run from Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 13. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

“I enjoy the kids and teaching them the fundamentals … because I love basketball. I appreciate the parents letting the kids come out,” said Harrington, an assistant coach for Richmond’s varsity boys basketball team, after the ninth annual outing. “I just want this to get bigger and bigger because somebody has to do something around here to help these kids out.”

Numbers weren’t as high as he would’ve liked last year but Harrington still had fun with the smaller group, saying it allowed him to connect with each and every camper without having to break them down into different groups.

Campers can expect to play in scrimmages, compete in a hot-shot competition on the final day and maybe receive an award (MVP, Most Improved, Coaches Award) when it’s all said and done. Everyone will receive a free T-Shirt.

“One thing about these kids is they love the game. You can tell when they’re competing because they start going at each other,” Harrington said last year. “They want to do their best and I just try my best to help them out.”

For cost and more information, call 919-315-1610 or 910-995-1064.

Campers to compete at FirstHealth Fitness-Richmond

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

