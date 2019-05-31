New-look Raiders ‘did a lot of good things’ during 2019 track season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head coach Chris Campolieta, right, talks with D'Marcus Harrington, green shorts, as coach Bryn Taill, middle, watches during a practice session on May 4, 2019. Campolieta and the Raiders wrapped up the 2019 track and field season at the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet two weeks ago. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head coach Chris Campolieta, right, talks with D'Marcus Harrington, green shorts, as coach Bryn Taill, middle, watches during a practice session on May 4, 2019. Campolieta and the Raiders wrapped up the 2019 track and field season at the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet two weeks ago.

ROCKINGHAM — The 2019 campaign was a season of readjustment for the Richmond boys track and field team.

After losing a lot of leadership and speed from a year ago, the Raiders had to find the perfect balance between leaning on their new group of seniors to lead the way and needing the younger guys to step right in and produce.

The dynamic caused for a few rough spots at times, especially with the team having to deal with injuries, but head coach Chris Campolieta was more than pleased with the way his squad competed day in and day out without him having to ask.

“We were looking at a completely different team. One that was a lot younger and that didn’t have as much experience, so the main goal going in (to the season) was to just get the young guys as much experience (as possible) while competing at the same time,” Campolieta said. “And I think we did a lot of good things.”

As a team, Richmond was unable to grab a first-place finish in 2019. But they did place second on a couple occassions.

Preston Coker, senior, led the team’s runner-up effort at Pinecrest back in March, topping both the 100- and 400-meter dashes before helping the 4x100m relay squad to a victory. Brothers Alex and Chris Quick, both seniors, tying for first in the high jump and junior Joerail White winning the discus were just two highlights from Hoke County last month.

Neither the Quicks nor White was able to advance to the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet, but their successes throughout the regular season were examples of how much work some of the newer faces put in throughout.

Also leaving marks in what were their first full seasons on the track were the likes of junior Gavin Russell (shot put), sophomore Jah’meek Harden (shot put), freshman Jaleak Gates (100m) and the all-freshman 4×200 relay team.

Gates was ranked as the 16th fastest ninth-grader in the state in the 100m while Jamari Broady, Kellan Hood, Kelay Lindsey and Traveon Short made up the 4×2 group that “constantly saw their time get better and better” as the season progressed.

“They came out there and worked every day and enjoyed it,” Campolieta said. “And I think that speaks to their characters.”

Coker, on the other hand, was one of the five Raiders who did earn a bid to states, where he competed in the 200m dash and teamed up with junior Jaheim Covington, sophomore Caleb Hood and senior Malik Stanback in the 4x100m relay.

Antron Miller, junior, made it to the big stage thanks to his ability in the high jump.

Richmond’s efforts at states didn’t end with any accolades, but the experience wasn’t as heartbreaking this time around — its 4×100 relay squad was stripped of its state title in 2018 after officials determined there was a zone infraction.

Coker came in sixth in the 200m dash (22.09), the 4×1 relay was eighth (42.25) and Miller recorded a no height.

“Only two of those guys competed at states last year and when you go to a state meet, you’ve got a bunch of teams there. I think some of the kids’ eyes got big,” Campolieta said. “But I was really proud of them … and it was fun to see us compete and interact with the athletes around the state.”

Although Richmond will be losing even more speed with the graduation of Coker and Stanback, they are excited about all who are set to return for what will be Campolieta’s third season at the helm next spring.

In addition to the aforementioned underclassmen who made an impact this past season, do-it-all sophomore Dalton Stroman and Trevor Moss, a sophomore who competed in the 400m, will be back to help the Raiders as well.

“We didn’t win a lot of meets or races, but those third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes eventually turn into first-place finishes,” Campolieta added. “So that’s what we’re looking forward to next year.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

