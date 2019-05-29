Earwood to receive honor at 17th annual NHRA Hot Rod Reunion

Contributed photo Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood, pictured above, will be honored for lifetime contributions at the 17th annual NHRA Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway on June 14. Contributed photo Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood, pictured above, will be honored for lifetime contributions at the 17th annual NHRA Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway on June 14.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood will be honored for lifetime contributions to the sport during the 17th annual NHRA Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway next month.

Earwood, who is credited with putting straight-line racing on the media map while serving as NHRA’s media relations director in the 1970s and early ‘80s, will be celebrated Friday, June 14, in a formal recognition ceremony at the National Corvette Museum.

The NHRA Hot Rod Reunion — produced by the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum (Pomona, Calif.) and sponsored by AAA Insurance — will feature nostalgic race cars competing in a host of categories along with static displays of many of the classic vehicles that helped propel the sport to international stature.

Earwood, the 2016 recipient of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame’s Founder’s award, is also a member of both the East Coast Drag Racing Hall of Fame and the NHRA Southeast Division Hall of Fame. He is a founding member of the North Carolina Motorsports Association and has served on the Governor’s Motorsports Advisory Council.

After directing NHRA’s national media program for eleven seasons, Earwood was vice president of marketing at Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex and vice president and general manager of Atlanta Dragway before realizing a lifelong dream of track ownership with his 1992 purchase of Rockingham.

Under his direction, the NHRA Winston Invitational, which was contested at Rockingham from 1992 through 1998, became the most successful All-Star event in drag racing history — which lead to his acceptance of the NHRA’s “Man of the Year” Award in the Southeast region in 1994.

Earword’s effort to keep the track viable in an ever-changing marketplace and to promote Carolina tourism also led to his acceptance of Richmond County’s “Citizen of the Year” award in 2010.

Contributed photo

Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood, pictured above, will be honored for lifetime contributions at the 17th annual NHRA Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway on June 14. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_earwoodweb-2.jpg Contributed photo

Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood, pictured above, will be honored for lifetime contributions at the 17th annual NHRA Hot Rod Reunion at Beech Bend Raceway on June 14.