Nicholson, Sanchez hit the mat with SOHK at Virginia Beach National Duals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local high school wrestlers Joey Nicholson and Andres Sanchez helped the School of Hard Knocks (SOHK) wrestling club to a 4-1-1 overall record at the Virginia Beach National Duals this past weekend.

Both Nicholson and Sanchez are members of the Richmond squad that takes the mat during the winter, but spends their time during the school’s offseason with SOHK, which is based out of High Point and coached by Bob Lloyd.

Nicholson, a rising senior, won two of his three matches at the National Duals. He would grab a major-decision win (13-0) over Gio Poniros of Triumph White in Ohio; win by pinfall (0:55) over Sean Hyland of North Hunterdon in Ohio; and lose by sudden-victory in overtime (1-3) to Christopher Tringali of Top White in Indiana.

Sanchez, a rising sophomore, went 3-1 on the day. He won by major decision (14-3) over Justin Barr of Buffalo Soldiers in New York; posted another major-decision victory (13-0) over Michael Lyristis of Triumph White in Ohio; won by technical fall (17-1) over Ben Markaritis of North Hunterdon in Ohio; lost by pinfall to Noah Lykins of Top White in Indiana.

Earl Nicholson, head coach at Richmond who volunteers with SOHK, accompanied them to Virginia Beach. “Both wrestled very well and are improving,” he said. “We are looking forward to them having a great year next wrestling season.”

Joey Nicholson and Sanchez helped the Raiders to 22 wins in 2018-19 and were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team for their efforts. Joey Nicholson currently holds the program’s single-season record with 48 wins and is tied for the most career wins with 118 victories. Sanchez went 26-10 and advanced to regionals as a freshman.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

