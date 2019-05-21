Senior-led Raiders have fun on way to 19-win season

Contributed by Shawn Weigman Richmond head baseball coach Ricky Young, far left, smiles as Jake Ransom, far right, and Hunter Parris give one another a high five during a game at Southeast Guilford on April 7, 2019. Contributed by Shawn Weigman Richmond head baseball coach Ricky Young, far left, smiles as Jake Ransom, far right, and Hunter Parris give one another a high five during a game at Southeast Guilford on April 7, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — Heading into the 2019 season, head coach Ricky Young predicted that the journey through his 10th season with the Richmond baseball team would be a fun one that’s led by the largest senior class he’s ever had.

He was exactly right.

The Raiders enjoyed a 23-day stretch in the middle of the season where they ran off 11 straight, celebrated a revenge-driven rivalry win over Spring Break and survived a near four-hour clash in the opening round of the state playoffs.

And a lot of the credit goes to the team’s 12 seniors: Nolan Allen, Alex Anderson, Tyler Bass, Cam Carraway, Evan Hudson, Cy Jones, Logan Moore, Hunter Parris, Jake Ransom, Garret Richardson, Garet Weigman and Brett Young.

“They made up the majority of our team … a really special group of guys to me,” Young said. “They worked really hard to make this year a success. They have great chemistry and they made it fun coming to the field every day.”

Richmond wrapped up its most-recent campaign nearly two weeks ago with a better overall record (19-9), conference record (11-3) and state-playoff seed (No. 10) than the year before — a trend that has continued since the 2017 season.

Bass, Carraway, Ransom, Weigman and Brett Young were all named to the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team last week while Parris was named SAC Pitcher of the Year after earning a league-leading six wins on the mound.

Parris grabbed three of his victories in the midst of the team’s 11-game win streak. He would spark the run by pitching the Raiders to a 6-1 win over Jack Britt on Mar. 19, throw another complete game in a 4-1 win over Hoke County five days later and put together a two-hit, eight-strikeout effort in a 6-0 shutout victory at Lumberton the following week.

In that same 23-day span, Bass hit the ball 11 times, Carraway racked up 11 RBI and two home runs on a dozen hits, Ransom landed 13 of his 24, Young stole 10 bases and Weigman tallied 60 of his league-high 169 putouts.

“We were doing the things we expected to do,” Young said of what was working well for Richmond during that stretch. “We were playing really good defense, pitching well and getting timely hitting.”

Things would abruptly slow down, however, as the Raiders were shut out by non-conference foe Charlotte Christian and then lost back-to-back games to Scotland, which ruined their chance at winning the league’s regular season title.

They would end the three-game skid with a 4-1 win over Morehead in the first round of the Beach Diamond Invitational, and avenge the rivalry losses with a 10-2 rout of the Scots two days after, but they no longer had the same spark.

“We just struggled at times with swinging the bat and I think a lot of it was self-induced pressure,” Young explained of late-season dropoff. “Hitting is such a mental thing. It’s hard enough already without putting pressure on yourself. I think some guys felt like they had to do too much at times, which probably put a little too much on themselves.”

Although hits weren’t landing at the same rate, Richmond refused to go down without a fight.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Raiders went back-and-forth with R.J. Reynolds for 12 innings before Brett Young hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to give his team a 3-2 win in his and the rest of the seniors’ final home game of their careers.

Three days later, the season came to an end — despite another hard-fought effort — with a 3-1 loss to Hough.

“They never quit on the field,” Young said. “We came up a little short because we didn’t swing the bat like we needed to at times, and we had a couple games where we had some lapses defensively, but I enjoyed the season with those guys.”

With the team losing a dozen players to graduation, Young says there will be plenty of opportunity for the returners.

Dallas Cowick was a regular in the hitting lineup (13 hits, 8 RBI), Luke Preslar contributed on the mound (17 strikeouts in 14 innings with 2 wins), Austin Tarlton was crucial on the bases (10 runs scored, 5 stolen bases) and Will Chappell hit a walk-off three-run double to close out Lumberton in the first round of the conference tournament.

Players moving up from the junior varsity ranks will be competing for time on the diamond as well.

“There’s going to be a lot of competition. Guys are going to have to compete against each other and I think that’ll be good,” Young said. “We have a really good group of guys from top to bottom and I think that good chemistry will continue.”

NOTES: Anderson went down with a season-ending injury just two games into the season … Anderson (Johns Hopkins University), Bass (Brunswick Community College), Carraway (Wingate University), Weigman (Guilford College) have all signed to play baseball at the next level … Ransom accepted a walk-on offer to play offensive lineman at UNC-Charlotte … Allen will continue his soccer career at Piedmont International University.

