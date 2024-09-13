ROCKINGHAM — A monthlong losing streak came to an end after Richmond Senior High School forward Noah Gill tied Jack Britt High School 1-1 in the final two minutes last Thursday.

Following a steal, Gill broke loose up the middle gaining just enough separation to send one past Jack Britt Ethan Gains, who put up a flawless 9 saves until the final encounter.

“I just got a good ball through. I kept looking up to see what the keeper would do. I just placed it in the corner. It feels great to finally score,” Gill said. “I was like ‘I just have to put it away and help my team.’”

Tied 1-1, the Jack Britt Pirates made one last-ditch effort to pullout a victory, but could not get past goal keeper Camden Williams and his crew of defenders, with Williams subbing in for starter Adrian Padron after the first period.

“It’s a testament to what I’ve been telling them. To be happy with a tie, it’s a step forward. We’ve been right on the edge this entire time. They fought through. I’ve seen it. The last handful battles, we’ve been there, we just haven’t been able to put on in at that right time,” Richmond coach Chris Larsen said. “… [Gill] was close all night. He finally got a good opportunity to away. We walk out of here with a tie against a good Jack Britt team. I’m just happy they guys are fighting through to the end. We’re not letting our win-loss record dictate our emotions on the field.”

Before subbing out, Padron had a flawless night with 5 saves as the Raiders and Pirates sat in a 0-0 stalemate. Sixteen minutes into the second half, Jack Britt center Blake Oxendine put the Pirates ahead after gobbling up a ricochet near the net and finding pay dirt on the return. Jack Britt coach Rafael Pelletant credited his team for a great start, but their follow through to the end was less than desirable.

“That was a lapse of concentration in the last 2 minutes. We thought, we have this in the bag. That’s what I’ve been telling them. We need to be concentrated from the first whistle to the last. We cannot think we can win the game with 2 minutes left. That happened. It wasn’t a loss, but it feels like a loss because we were there until the finish line,” Pelletant said.

With the tie, the Raiders sit at 1-8-1 while the Pirates return to Fayettevile 9-2-1. Richmond returns to the pitch Monday for a 7 p.m. tilt while hosting Sandhills Athletic Conference for Hoke County, then remains at home for anther 7 p.m. SAC showdown against Union Pines Wednesday.