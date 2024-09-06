The Richmond High School Lady Raider Volleyball Team’s struggles in the Sandhills Athletic Conference continue following last Thursday’s loss to Union Pines.

Including last Friday’s loss via sweep to Pinecrest, the Lady Raiders SAC losing streak extended to three games with Richmond falling to Hoke County 3-1 Tuesday, then wrapping up the week with a 3-0 loss to the Union Pines Lady Vikings.

“Hoke was really scrappy, and they went for everything off of the ball. We had some lineup changes due to some unforeseen things, so I was proud of the girls pulling things together with the lineup change in the first and second sets. Unfortunately, we made a few more errors than we needed to … We came back from being behind, but unfortunately it did not go our way,” RSHS coach Ashleigh Larsen said.

After falling 25-17 in the first set, the Lady Raiders rebounded by taking second in extra sets 29-27. Hoke County throttled Richmond 25-13 in the third, but the Lady Raiders made a game of it in the fourth after battling back from a double-digit deficit, but ultimately falling 25-22.

“My girls fought from beginning to the end. They had each other’s back, and even when they were down, they were able to pull each other back up. I told them don’t let [the second set] define the game. You can either do two things: you can ball up and quit or you can come back out fighting. I feel like as long as my girls are playing at the level they are capable of playing at, then they are ready for anybody,”Hoke County coach Lashonda Huey said.

Hoke County outside hit the Abigail Watts had a team-leading 11 kills while RSHS middle blocker Riley McDonald led the Lady Raiders with 14. McDonald also had a team-leading 7 blocks while HCHS middle blocker Karmen Campbell had 5. Kenley Smith RSHS libero, edged senio setter Ava Edmondson in digs with 31 to Edmondson’s 30, which tied HCHS libero Aubrey Carpenter, who also had 30.

The Lady Raiders’ luck did not get any better against Union Pines, who swept Richmond 25-22, 25-19 and 28-26 in extra sets. McDonald had a team-leading 10 kills, followed by outside hitter JNasia Neal’s 8. McDonald tied Edmondson in block with 4 each. Smith had a team-leading 30 digs.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders fall to 5-5. They hope to get back above .500 with road games against Lee County Monday, and a non-conference game against Uwharrie Charter Tuesday before taking a weeklong break from action before hosting rival Scotland next Monday, August 17. First serve for each set is at 6 p.m.