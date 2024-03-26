WALESKA, Ga. — St. Andrews men’s volleyball’s Hazem Abdelghafar and Dakota Hotaling each received Appalachian Athletic Conference weekly honors, as Abdelghafar was named the AAC Attacker of the Week and Hotaling was named the league’s Setter of the Week.

The league announced the awards on Monday.

This is the seventh edition of the awards for the 2024 season. The next set of awards will be announced on April 1.

Abdelghafar, a junior from Cairo, Egypt, helped St. Andrews to a 2-0 record on the week and had 40 kills, one assist, 14 digs, and three blocks. He also averaged 5.71 kills per set, posted a .346 hitting percentage and posted a high of 22 kills in a 3-1 win over Carolina University on March 19.

It’s his second weekly honor of the season.

Hotaling, a graduate student from Center Moriches, New York, had 75 assists, four aces, 12 digs, and three kills on the week, averaged 9.38 assists per set and recorded a double-double with 42 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Truett McConnell on Saturday.

It is his third weekly honor of the season.

The St. Andrews men’s volleyball team is back in action at Webber International on Thursday.