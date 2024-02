LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights beach volleyball team opened up its 2024 season by splitting a Friday doubleheader, taking a 5-0 win against Spartanburg Methodist and dropping a matchup against Liberty University 5-0.

Match One against Spartanburg Methodist

Flight No. 1: St. Andrews’ Kyra McKinney and Parker Venable outscored their opponents, 21-15, 21-17, foregoing the need for a third set.

Flight No. 2: St. Andrews’ Kayleigh Moraweitz and Emily Hinchliffe won a tough battle in three sets, 13-21, 23-21, 16-14.

Flight No. 3: St. Andrews’ Morgan Cox and Elle Stark won, 21-10, 21-7, foregoing a need for a third match.

Flight No. 4: Hinchliffe and St. Andrews’ Cayleigh Pellitier won 21-10, 21-15, foregoing the need for a third set.

Flight No. 5: St. Andrews’ Bailey Zivitski and Leanna Clement won, 21-9, 21-2.

Match Two against Liberty

Flight No. 1: McKinney and Venable lost, 10-13, 21-18, 11-15.

Flight No. 2: Moraweitz and St. Andrews’ Mackenzie Fa’apouli lost, 13-21, 13-21.

Flight No. 3: Cox and Stark lost, 15-21, 8-21.

Flight No. 4: Hinchcliffe and Pellitier lost, 21-12, 21-23, 14-16.

Flight No. 5: Clement and Zivitski lost, 12-21, 7-21.

Flight No. 6: St. Andrews’ Piper Berkey and Logan Standridge lost, 13-21, 13-21.