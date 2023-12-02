LAURINBURG — Vinnie Granato stepped down as head coach of the St. Andrews women’s basketball program earlier this week The Laurinburg Exchange learned on Saturday.

Granato’s decision to resign reportedly came before St. Andrews’ game against Brenau in Gainesville, Georgia, on Tuesday.

A reason for Granato’s renouncement is unknown at this time; St. Andrews Athletics did not release a statement as of Saturday afternoon, and Granato did not immediately respond to messages regarding the matter.

Granato was hired in July to replace Shareka Maner, St. Andrews’ head women’s basketball coach for two seasons. He coached four games, leading the Lady Knights to a 3-1 start this season — their best since the 2014-15 season.

Granato came to St. Andrews with nine years of collegiate coaching experience, with his last stop being Goshen College, an NAIA school in Indiana. As Goshen’s associate head women’s basketball coach, Granato helped lead the 2016 squad to the NAIA national semifinals. With Granato on staff, Goshen secured its second NAIA national tournament berth in program history and had the most consecutive playoff appearances (three) ever. The Maple Leafs ranked eighth in both total-scoring offense and field-goal percentage in NAIA Division II and also achieved a graduation rate of 100% that season.

Mary Cross, the St. Andrews housing director, was the Lady Knights’ interim head coach for Tuesday’s game; Ben Twigger, St. Andrews’ head men’s volleyball coach, coached St. Andrews’ game at Montreat Thursday; and athletic director Elizabeth Burris stepped in for the Lady Knights’ contest against Columbia (SC) on Saturday in Laurinburg.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.