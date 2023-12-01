MONTREAT — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team suffered an 81-68 defeat to the Montreat Cavaliers Thursday at McAlister Gymnasium.

St. Andrews falls to 3-3 and 2-3 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play with the loss.

Guard A.J. Price had 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the Lady Knights; guard Ashley Starks had 17 points — going 4-for-9 from 3-point range — five rebounds, and five steals; guard Emily Cruz had 13 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists; and forward Madison Larrimore had 13 points and nine rebounds.

St. Andrews was 25-for-61 (41%) shooting overall, 9 of 22 (40.9%) from 3, 9 of 13 (69.2%) from the free-throw line, and outrebounded Montreat 38-32.

Guard Adrianne Gullette paced Montreat in scoring with 29 points and had five rebounds and three assists; guard Virginia Edmondson had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and six steals; guard Aebri Graham had 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists; forward Grace Rinaldo had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two blocks; and guard Triniti Lockhary had five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Montreat (6-3, 4-0 AAC) went 29-for-59 (49.2%) shooting overall, 10 of 23 (43.5%) from beyond the arc, and 13 of 16 (81.3%) on its free throws.

St. Andrews hosts Columbia on Saturday.