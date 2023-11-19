DAYTON, Tenn. — The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team lost their Appalachian Athletic Conference road matchup to the Bryan Lions 107-73 on Saturday.

Forward Jalen Mcafee-Marion and guard Xzavier McFadden each had 14 points for St. Andrews (3-4, 1-4 AAC); Mcafee Marion had six rebounds; forward Quwan Barnes and guard Patrick McLaughlin had nine points apiece; and center Allan Taylor had nine rebounds.

Leading Bryan (5-1, 3-1 AAC) in scoring were guard Dalen Gales and forward Logan Allen, each with 20 points; Allen had five rebounds; forward Josh Baugher had 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals; guard Ian Johnson had 11 points; guard Caden Johnson had 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting — which were all 3-pointers; guard Caleb Grimes had nine points and six rebounds; and forward Jamari Bostic had seven points and nine rebounds.

The Knights shot 24 of 56 (42.9%) overall, 8 of 23 (34.8%) from 3-point range, and 17 of 23 (73.9%) from the free-throw line. The Lions were 41-for-75 (54.7%) shooting, 15 of 34 (44.1%) on their 3s, and 10 of 13 (76.9%) from the key.

St. Andrews was out-rebounded 44-24, had 18 turnovers, and only 11 assists. Bryan had 12 turnovers and 26 assists.

The Knights play at Montreat on Tuesday.