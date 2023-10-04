St. Andrews’ results from this past weekend’s western horse show at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center are as follows.
The Knights took high point team for both days.
Saturday, September 30
Beginner horsemanship
First place – Savannah Pressley.
Rookie B western horsemanship
First place – Luke Rogers, Grace Morgan, and Natalie Bailey.
Second place – Amy McKenzie.
Level I western horsemanship
First place – Olivia Boyette.
Second place – Annabelle Gander.
Third place – Gabrielle Wall.
Level II western horsemanship
First place – Martine Hole and Lily Roman.
Ranch riding
Third place – Roman.
Fourth place – Hole.
Open horsemanship
First place – Jerica Bozio.
Fifth place – Noel Pickel.
Reining
Third place – Pickle.
Sunday, October 1
Beginner horsemanship
First place – Starr Benton.
Rookie
First place – Grace Morgan.
Second place – Bailey and Paige Stepp.
Third place – McKenzie.
Level I horsemanship
First place – Boyette and Gander.
Second place – Rogers.
Level II horsemanship
First place – Hole and Roman.
Ranch riding
First place – Roman.
Second place – Hole.
Open horsemanship
First place – Pickel.
Fifth place – Bozio.
Reining
Third place – Pickel.