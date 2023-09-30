ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Raiders offensive never let up Friday night, tallying 41 points against the Hoke County Bucks, who failed to get on the board for the duration of the game.

The Bucks were held to only one rushing yard for the entire game; the Raiders were able to rack up 222 rushing yards, and added 153 yards through the air in their second win of the season.

Quarterback Domonic Tillman handed the ball off to #21 running back Jaliel Green for a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

In the second quarter was when the offense really started to cook. Bob Pegeus caught a ball just shy of the three yard line and carried it into the end zone, propelling the Raiders to a 14-point lead

The highlight of the game shortly followed, where Jordan Bostick caught a pass in midfield and carried it 49 yards for another Raider touchdown.

Only four minutes later, Tillman himself ran it into the end zone for a short gain and an additional six points.

In the third quarter, a passing touchdown to Jayden Hamilton and another hand-off to Jaliel Green netted the Raiders two more touchdowns, with a 41-0 lead.

The fourth quarter was scoreless for both teams.

The Raiders forced two fumbles during the game, and limited the Bucks to only complete one of seven third down attempts.

The Richmond Raiders, currently 2-5 on the season, will take on the 2-4 Union Pine Vikings on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in an away game.