LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University’s director of athletics, Elizabeth Burris, has announced the appointment of Dustin Meadows as the head men’s golf coach for the Knights.

Meadows steps into the role following several successful seasons for the golf program under former coach, Phil Fecteau. Fecteau announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year after serving as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s golf programs from 2019-23.

Meadows joins the Knights with nearly 10 years of coaching experience in the golf sector, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the men’s golf program.

The Farmville, Va. native coached several record-setting individuals in his time at Ottawa University-Arizona during the 2019-20 season and helped lower scoring averages and achieve advancements in rankings while at Longwood University during the 2018-19 season.

“To our president, Dr. Malik, and our athletic director, Elizabeth Burris, I am truly humbled and excited to be back in the collegiate ranks coaching, but more importantly, being selected to be the next head coach at St. Andrews University,” Meadows said. “During the interviewing phase, I was so impressed with the vision given to me by both administrators for the golf program. I owe a debt of gratitude to former coach Phil Fecteau for leaving the program in such a great place upon his retirement. I’m looking forward to seeing our young men get after it in the classroom and on the course and move toward national prominence.”

The St. Andrews men’s golf team will tee off in the fall and look to have another successful season, much like the 2022-23 year.