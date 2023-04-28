Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal

<p>The Raiders competed at a track event in Hoke County on Thursday. In the boys 100 meter dash finals, Aaron Coleman, Taye Spencer, Emoni Mcbride, Keonta Pegues and Jamarion Bryant completed the top five times in the event.</p> <p>Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal</p>

The Raiders competed at a track event in Hoke County on Thursday. In the boys 100 meter dash finals, Aaron Coleman, Taye Spencer, Emoni Mcbride, Keonta Pegues and Jamarion Bryant completed the top five times in the event.

The Raiders competed at a track event in Hoke County on Thursday. In the boys 100 meter dash finals, Aaron Coleman, Taye Spencer, Emoni Mcbride, Keonta Pegues and Jamarion Bryant completed the top five times in the event.