Home Sports Raiders compete at track meet Sports Raiders compete at track meet April 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal The Raiders competed at a track event in Hoke County on Thursday. In the boys 100 meter dash finals, Aaron Coleman, Taye Spencer, Emoni Mcbride, Keonta Pegues and Jamarion Bryant completed the top five times in the event. Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal Mark Bell | For the Daily Journal ❮ ❯ The Raiders competed at a track event in Hoke County on Thursday. In the boys 100 meter dash finals, Aaron Coleman, Taye Spencer, Emoni Mcbride, Keonta Pegues and Jamarion Bryant completed the top five times in the event. View Comments Rockingham broken clouds enter location 15.9 ° C 18.3 ° 13.1 ° 49 % 0.9kmh 59 % Fri 16 ° Sat 13 ° Sun 9 ° Mon 16 ° Tue 13 °