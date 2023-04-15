St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox (right) has a discussion with an umpire (left) during Saturday’s doubleheader against Bluefield.

St. Andrews’ Adrian Ojea does a celebration on second base after hitting a double during Saturday’s doubleheader against Bluefield.

LAURINBURG — If there was ever an example of the St. Andrews Knights’ (18-17, 11-10 Appalachian Athletic Conference) up-and-down season so far, Saturday’s two-game matchup against the Bluefield Rams (15-20, 4-17 AAC) would likely be one.

After getting behind early in game one, the Knights were able to squeeze a trio of runs on the board but it wouldn’t be nearly enough, as they fell 10-3. However, in game two, the Knights would do the exact opposite, going out in front quickly and earning a 7-1 seven-inning win over the Rams.

“They bounced back in a big way,” St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox said. “(We) did what we needed to do and got out of here with a split.”

Immediately after the end of the first contest, Fox called his team over for a meeting to discuss the performance.

The discussion seemingly ignited a fire into his team in the second game, despite Fox knowing he isn’t the one playing the game.

“I just expressed to them that we had to play better and play the way we’re capable of playing,” Fox said. “I told them we’re way better than what we played right there and, if that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t be mad; and, obviously I was furious. But, if I didn’t have great expectations for them, or I didn’t think they could do something, I wouldn’t be mad about it. I just think they made a decision that they were gonna show up in game two and, then, obviously the score speaks for itself.”

Game one

When looking at the first game of the afternoon in a nutshell, one stat that pops out is that the Knights managed to outhit the Rams 10-9.

Fox said the mistakes piled up for his team though, and that it led to the Knights playing “one of, if not, the worst game we’ve played the entire year.”

“I was embarrassed of how we played; that’s not St. Andrews baseball, Fox said. “With our performance in the first game, it was errors, we gave up a run on a passed ball, we overthrew our cutoff men a time or two; I mean it was just a sloppy, ugly, baseball game in every facet, except offensively.”

Another issue throughout the game was the start the Knights had on the bump with Josiah Barhite, who allowed five runs on three hits with five errors, three walks, and a strikeout in two innings pitched.

After earning high praise from Fox before the season began, Barhite dropped to 2-4 on the year against the Rams and recorded his fifth start in-a-row where his ERA was 5.00 or greater.

Fox discussed Barhite’s performance and what he believes Barhite has struggled with this season.

“His biggest problem this year has been throwing strikes,” Fox said. “He’s always been a guy that can walk a guy here and there, and then he kind of gets it figured out. And it’s not all on him; but, like today, he just couldn’t throw strikes. That’s what it came down to.”

St. Andrews was down 5-0 during the third inning and allowed another pair of runs from the Rams — one from Briley Harlan on a wild pitch, and an unearned run from Brady Joslyn on an error — to make it 7-0.

But, in the bottom of the third, Samuel Rosario brought in Cesar Morillo from second with an RBI single to left field to give the Knights their first run of the game.

After two scoreless innings from Bluefield, Rosario would claim another RBI, this time on a double to right field, which scored Adrian Ojea from third to make the Knights deficit 7-2 at the end of the fifth.

With the Rams’ cold scoring streak continuing into the ninth inning, the Knights looked to mount a potential comeback; but, a three-run ninth inning by the Rams increased their lead to 10-2.

Another score by Morillo on a Chris Le RBI triple to right field inched the game closer in the bottom of the ninth, but a strike out from Rosario would put the game to bed.

Rosario led the Knights with three hits and two RBIs; Le and Ojea each had two hits, with Le also recording an RBI.

Joshua Benfield finished the game 0-for-3 at the plate, which broke his 30-game streak of recording at least one hit in a game.

Benfield said the streak was something he couldn’t of done without the help of others on the team.

“I always talk to our hitting coach, coach (Charles) Webber, and I’ll always tell him ‘man, it has to come to an end,’” Benfield said. “Our second baseman last year talked to me a lot and told me ‘everyone wants to take it a game at a time and you have to take the next step forward and take it an at bat at a time and a pitch at a time,’ and that helped me out a lot.”

Shawn Taylor pitched six innings in relief of Barhite, while Brenden Bille pitched an inning for the Knights.

Andrew Arguello earned the win for the Rams, giving up two runs on eight hits with two errors, a walk, and two strikeouts in six innings pitched; Tyler Lowrey relieved Arguello and pitched three innings.

Dylan Cutler, Aiden Brown, and Harlan all tallied two hits apiece for Bluefield. David Meech had three RBIs and Bryce Medlock followed behind with two.

Game two

After a forgettable performance in game one, the Knights made sure to change that in the back-half of the doubleheader.

It all started with an efficient showing from pitcher Nate Moretz, who led St. Andrews to victory and allowed one run on three hits with an error and five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The effort helped the Knights get out to a 2-0 second inning lead, with runs by Dallas Trevena and Brycen Seymore.

“I think Nate Moretz on the mound set the tone early in that first inning by putting up a zero,” Fox said. “And, then, we scored some runs there in the second inning and it kind of gave us a little breathing room.”

Benfield started another potential hitting streak in the third after doubling to center field, before he was brought in from third, along with Jude Drzemiecki from second, on a Trevena 2-RBI double to center field to make the St. Andrews lead 4-0.

After Johnny Medina got the lone score for Bluefield on a passed ball in the fourth, Morillo added the Knights’ fifth run of the game, thanks to an RBI single to left field from Le, in the bottom of the inning. Benfield continued where he left off by going yard with a shot to left field, which also scored Le to seal the win for the Knights, after a scoreless fifth, sixth, and seventh inning.

Le finished with three hits to lead the Knights, while Benfield and Drzemiecki had two each; Benfield and Dallas Trevena recorded two RBIs apiece.

Joel Connors pitched an inning of relief for St. Andrews, striking out two.

Troy Leibert took the loss for Bluefield, allowing four runs on eight hits with four errors and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings pitched; Ryan Voss pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Rams.

Bluefield’s Meech, Medina, and Harlan all had one hit.

St. Andrews outhit Bluefield 12-3 overall; the contest duration was 1:30.

Up next

The Knights and Rams play game three of the weekend series Sunday at 12 p.m. from Clark Field.

Reach Brandon Hodge at