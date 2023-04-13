LAURINBURG — An 11-game loaded schedule, which includes Lindsey Wilson and Bethel (Tenn.), two programs that finished the 2022-23 season ranked within the top 15 of the NAIA college football rankings, and a rematch from last year against NCAA Division I opponent Davidson, awaits Bob Curtin’s second season as the St. Andrews head coach.

The Knights will kick off their 2023 season on Aug. 26 when they host Webber International; the Knights fell 3-0 against Webber International in their only other meeting against each other on the gridiron.

St. Andrews will play another home game the following week against Lindsey Wilson before heading on a four-game road stand. The Knights will head to Bethel (Tenn.) on Sep. 9, then take their bye week before playing at Davidson on Sep. 23. Appalachian Athletic Conference play will begin against Bluefield on Sep. 30, and the Knights will wrap up the road trip at Union on Oct. 7.

The Knights will play at home the following four Saturdays against Reinhardt, Kentucky Christian, Cumberland, and first-year conference joiner the University of Pikeville, then close the regular season at Point on Nov. 11.

“Our schedule this year, it’s going to be one of the hardest in the NAIA, especially the first four or five games out,” Curtin said. “This is gonna be another tough year but I think, with the players we have coming back and some of our initial recruits that we have now, we’re gonna be a different team.”

Tickets will be priced at $8 for general admission and can be purchased on St. Andrews’ athletics website, sauknights.com, in the future.

Tailgate spots will also be available for the first time this upcoming season, with guests receiving a ticket, t-shirt, lunch, and beer. Additional details, including pricing, will be available at a later date.

