CAMERON — The Fighting Scots men’s wrestling team traveled to Union Pines High School, Saturday afternnon, to meet for the 2022 Viking Invitational.

Other schools that competed were Seventy-First, Apex, Cape Fear, Cardinal Gibbons, Lake Norman, Lexington High, Middle Creek, Piedmont, Pinecrest, Purnell Swett, Richmond Senior, South View, Terry Sanford, and Union Pines.

The Scots totaled 44 team points throughout the meet.

Results for the match are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and, then, the win type.

106

Josh Smith (1-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Smith (Scotland County) 1-2 won by major decision over Dyego Maldonado (71st HS) 0-2 (MD 20-10)

Quarterfinal – Megan Rowland (Pinecrest) 4-2 won by fall over Josh Smith (Scotland County) 1-2 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Josh Smith (Scotland County) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Ryder Menard (Lake Norman) 4-1 won by fall over Josh Smith (Scotland County) 1-2 (Fall 1:20)

120

Cameron Locklear (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Locklear (Scotland County) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Noah Cauble (Piedmont) 3-0 won by fall over Cameron Locklear (Scotland County) 0-2 (Fall 1:18)

Cons. Round 2 – Cameron Locklear (Scotland County) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Schleicher (Pinecrest) 3-2 won by fall over Cameron Locklear (Scotland County) 0-2 (Fall 2:42)

126

Dalton Locklear (22-11) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Noah Murray (Lake Norman) 36-19 won by fall over Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 22-11 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 22-11 won by major decision over Aaron Heim (Lexington High) 1-2 (MD 20-6)

Cons. Semi – Noah Malave (Pinecrest) 4-2 won by decision over Dalton Locklear (Scotland County) 22-11 (Dec 7-3)

132

Darion Harris (1-2) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Darion Harris (Scotland County) 1-2 won by fall over Andrew Gross III (71st HS) 0-2 (Fall 2:37)

Quarterfinal – Jake Doherty (Middle Creek) 32-9 won by fall over Darion Harris (Scotland County) 1-2 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Darion Harris (Scotland County) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Nathan Toll (Lexington High) 22-9 won by fall over Darion Harris (Scotland County) 1-2 (Fall 1:19)

152

Anthony Pate (11-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nathan Widmann (Cardinal Gibbons) 1-2 won by fall over Anthony Pate (Scotland County) 11-20 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 1 – Anthony Pate (Scotland County) 11-20 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Cole Sgro (Terry Sanford) 11-14 won by fall over Anthony Pate (Scotland County) 11-20 (Fall 2:41)

160

Scotty Boone (1-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kameron Ladd (Terry Sanford) 21-15 won by fall over Scotty Boone (Scotland County) 1-2 (Fall 3:54)

Cons. Round 1 – Scotty Boone (Scotland County) 1-2 won by fall over Anthony Lombardo (Cardinal Gibbons) 0-2 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 2 – Carlson Kilcrease (Lexington High) 3-2 won by fall over Scotty Boone (Scotland County) 1-2 (Fall 3:52)

170

Dominic Blue (3-2) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 3-2 won by decision over Colby Davis (Piedmont) 2-2 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 3-2 won by decision over Micah Frye (Middle Creek) 6-6 (Dec 10-3)

Semifinal – Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest) 5-0 won by fall over Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 3-2 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Semi – Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 3-2 won by fall over Dustin Maness (Union Pines) 21-12 (Fall 4:46)

3rd Place Match – Robert Tunoa-Scanlan (South View) 27-18 won by forfeit over Dominic Blue (Scotland County) 3-2 (For.)

220

Mitchell Davis (5-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mitchell Davis (Scotland County) 5-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Bobby Soles (South View) 2-4 won by fall over Mitchell Davis (Scotland County) 5-13 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Mitchell Davis (Scotland County) 5-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Mitchell Davis (Scotland County) 5-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Reece Lester (Piedmont) 3-1 won by fall over Mitchell Davis (Scotland County) 5-13 (Fall 0:58)

285

Joshua Stone (17-18) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 17-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 17-18 won by fall over Carter Herring (Union Pines) 3-16 (Fall 1:24)

Semifinal – Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 17-18 won by fall over Ryan McFarland (Lexington High) 11-9 (Fall 2:55)

1st Place Match – Sam Martin (Lake Norman) 3-0 won by fall over Joshua Stone (Scotland County) 17-18 (Fall 0:23)

The Fighting Scots’ next meet will be at home on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. against Marlboro County for a tri-meet.