Eight Raiders named to all-conference

ROCKINGHAM — The Sandhills Athletic Conference released the list of all-conference honorees for the 2022 football season over the weekend.

Richmond finished the season with a 5-6 record after falling to Holly Spring in the first round of the 4A East playoffs.

On offense, quarterback Emoni McBride, running back Taye Spencer, and offensive linemen Tyson Holloway and Jeffery Linton were all selected.

McBride finished the year with 1,265 passing yards and a SAC-high 14 passing touchdowns. McBride also recorded 70 carries for 274 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Spencer rushed for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year, while also catching 21 passes for 337 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Holloway and Linton were key on the offensive line for the Raiders in blocking this season. Linton is committed to Tusculum University.

Defensively, defensive lineman Jacoby Martin, linebackers Bobby Little and Joe Parsons, and defensive back Messiah Shaw were selected to the all-conference team.

Martin recorded 46 total tackles (20 solo), six tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and an interception for the Raiders this year. Martin also had a receiving touchdown this year against Union Pines.

Little and Parsons combined for 125 tackles (94 solo), 21 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Raiders this year. Little’s season came to an abrupt end in week 10, when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Shaw finished the season with with 28 total tackles (19 solo), five passes defensed, a team-high four interceptions, and three tackles-for-loss.

It was the second time that Holloway, Linton, Spencer, and Martin were named to all-conference.

Lee County running back B.J. Brown was named the SAC’s “Offensive Player of the Year,” Pinecrest linebacker Jadin Baptist was selected as “Defensive Player of the Year,” and Pinecrest head coach Nick Eddins was “Coach of the Year.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]