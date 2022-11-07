LAURINBURG – The Knights hosted the Bluefield Rams in an Appalachian Athletic Conference match-up Saturday afternoon at a sunny Knights Field. The Knights (1-2) would be looking to topple the red hot Rams (2-1), however, were unsuccessful, as they fell by a final scoreline of 50-12.

Although the final score may show dominance at first glance, the Knights stayed stride-for-stride in gaining yards throughout the contest, as the Knights were able to produce 392 yards of offense, compared to 418 by the Rams.

A big part of the offense was the passing game, as quarterback Andrew Fowler (Hillsdale, MI) threw for 253 yards on 20 of 45 passing. Both Aronson Cook (Winston-Salem, NC) and Marquis McCoy (Southern Miss, MS) enjoyed huge days receiving the ball, as Cook went for 128 yards and two touchdowns on the day. McCoy also added 72 yards on four catches, including three first down gains.

The Knights were able to take to the ground as well, as senior running back Dennis Leggett (Fair Bluff, NC) was able to collect a team high 83 yards on 21 carries in the ballgame.

Anterius Carpenter (Charlotte, NC) was also able to be influential in the ground game, as he scampered for 40 yards, while Fowler had some nice roll-outs to gain 31 yards as well.

Although the Knights let up 50 points in the game, there were moments time and time again, where the Knights had electric moments. Senior captain Austin Hunt (Fayetteville, NC) recorded a team high 10 tackles to also go along with a blocked punt that helped give the Knights great starting field position in the first half.

Monte Williams (Raleigh, NC) had one of the most complete all around defensive games seen this season, as he finished with seven tackles, and was apart of two turnovers, with a forced fumble and an interception.

One of the best moments on defense in the game was a first half interception by Jaylin Allen (Columbia, SC), who was able to return the ball 20 yards and give the Knights’ offense great starting field position at the Rams 40-yard line. Allen was a problem for the Rams offense all game long, as he recorded two pass break-ups and recorded two tackles, as well.

The Knights will finish up their regular season with a “Senior Knight” on Nov. 12, with a showdown against Point University of the AAC. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 12 p.m from Knights Field.