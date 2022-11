HOLLY SPRINGS – The No. 25 Richmond Raiders (5-6) went to double overtime with the No. 8 Holly Springs Golden Hawks Friday night in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, but would fall 36-33, after the Golden Hawks scored a touchdown to win the game.

The loss ends the season for the Raiders at 5-6 overall. Holly Springs will move on to face No. 9 Pine Forest next Friday night.

