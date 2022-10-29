The NCHSAA playoff brackets were officially announced Saturday afternoon, as teams awaited if they were in and/or who they would play in the first round on Nov. 4.

The Richmond Raiders were announced as the 25 seed in the 4A East and will head on the road to play eight seed Holly Springs on Friday night, as the higher seed hosts the match up. Time for the game has not been announced as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The winner will move onto the second round and face the winner of nine seed Pine Forest and 24 seed Fuquay-Varina.

First-hand preliminary playoff brackets had the Raiders as the 24 seed and facing nine seed Pine Forest. But, an error would force the NCHSAA to pull the preliminary brackets and re-send them out, with the Raiders moving down a seed and making a longer trip to Holly Springs next week in the updated version.

A preview of Richmond’s first round playoff match up against Holly Springs will be available online and in print next week.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]