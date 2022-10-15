SANFORD – The Richmond Raiders (5-4) were on the road Friday night, where they would extend their winning streak to three games after defeating Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Lee County (6-2) 35-33, and move their record past .500 for the first time this season.

The Raiders were first to get on the board, with star running back Taye Spencer dashing behind his blockers in the red zone to get a four-yard touchdown before the made PAT from Billy West to give them a 7-0 lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.

After a blocked field goal attempt from the Raiders, Richmond quarterback Emoni McBride (8-of-13, 158 yards, three touchdowns) came off a play-action pass and checked it down to an open Spencer, who was able to slide past defenders with the help of his blockers on the sideline, for an 82-yard touchdown. After the PAT was converted, the Raiders led 14-0.

On the next Yellow Jackets possession, running back B.J. Brown (274 yards, three touchdowns) was able to get his team on the board, after splitting defenders on a handoff for a 67-yard score.

The following possession, Richmond’s Jaliel Green broke multiple tackles at the line and was able to find space for another Raiders touchdown, giving them a 21-7 lead.

With the next possession, Brown was able to get his second touchdown on the evening, trimming the deficit 21-14. Brown raced past defenders for another big score, this time of 65 yards.

In a two-minute span to end the first quarter, there were four touchdowns between both teams that were all 65 yards or longer, the longest being 82 yards from Spencer.

The Yellow Jackets came out in the second quarter to tie the game at 21-a-piece, with Yellow Jackets quarterback Mark Schlesinger finding Kendal Morris in space for a 35-yard touchdown. After a better outing from both defenses in the second quarter, the Raiders were able to convert on a fourth and 11 with a 1:12 left before the half.

Right before halftime however, McBride found receiver Jamarion Bryant on a 26-yard pass to get into the endzone for a Raiders touchdown. This score and West’s good PAT attempt gave the Raiders a 28-21 lead.

In the third quarter, the Raiders sustained a drive to get near the red zone before McBride was able to find Jada Zimmerman for the touchdown. This score was the last for the Raiders in the game but was still enough to hold on for the victory.

The Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard two more times, with the team trying for an onside kick, in which they recovered the attempt to go for a game-tying drive.

Brown was able to get his third and final touchdown of the night on a two-yard run in the red zone. With the score being 35-33, the Jackets elected to go for two-point conversion to tie the game. The Raiders would get a big stop with a pick in the endzone to end the Yellow Jackets chances of winning the game.

This win means the Raiders chances of being SAC champion are still alive, with the team ranked number two in the SAC standings only behind Pinecrest. If Pinecrest loses their final two games to Hoke County and Union Pines, and Richmond wins against Scotland on Oct. 28, the Raiders will be conference champions.

Next week, the Raiders will have a bye week, then return to Raider Stadium to finish out the regular season against rival Scotland County (4-4) on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.