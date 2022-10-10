LAURINBURG – The Knights women’s volleyball team hosted a tri-match on Saturday afternoon as part of the Parents & Family Weekend taking place on the campus of St. Andrews all weekend long. The Knights welcomed fellow AAC opponent Truett-McConnell who they would face in their first match, before facing Carolina University in the final match of the day. The Knights fought valiantly against the Bears of Truett-McConnell but ultimately fell three sets to one in the contest. The Knights were able to get redemption however, as an energized crowd helped cheer the Knights on for a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Bruins.

The Knights got off to a great start against the Bears of Truett-McConnell and took the first set by a score of 25-18; one of their most dominant set victories at home in recent memory. The Knights recorded an astounding .414 hitting percentage in the set, and played some of their most dominant attacking volleyball we have seen this season.

Kaitlyn Ybarra (Fresno, CA) recorded three kills down the stretch to help secure the Knights victory and showcased her dominant attacking prowess.

In the second set, the Knights weren’t able to maintain their high level of attacking and the Bears of Truett-McConnell returned the favor with a 25-17 set win this time around. After two assists and a kill from Bears setter Brooklyn Brock, the Knights trailed 11-6 and were never fully able to work themselves back into the set.

The third set was close from the jump as both squads traded points back and forth. Down 8-6, a Xaria Pearson (San Antonio, TX) and a Carmen Wright (Henrico, VA) block and a kill from freshman Grace Farley (Fleming Island, FL) tied the third set at eight a-side.

A Cayleigh Pelletier (Ocala, FL) service ace knotted the game at 16-16 yet again and it looked as though the fellow AAC opponents would go down to the wire. A kill from Ybarra got the crowd on their feet after the Knights took a 22-21 point lead, and looked well on their way to a 2-1 advantage in the contest. However, the Bears fully locked it in and outscored the Knights 4-1 to take the set 25-23.

Although the Knights showed great promise in what looked like a re-energized attacking front, the Bears held on 25-20 in the fourth set to close out the victory. The Knights will be dissapointed to not claim the conference win, but a set win against a dangerous opponent in the AAC is certainly a step in the right direction.

In the second Knights match of the day, they were able to take down Carolina University who is a apart of the NCCAA division, by the scoreline of 3-0. It was a dominant win on their home court that will keep the Knights confidence flowing as the team heads towards the backhalf of their regular season schedule.

The Knights truly began the contest in stunning fashion as they captured a 25-16 set lead in what was some of their best playmaking we have seen all season long. Ashley McGugan (Laurel Hill, NC) stole the show early on as her two kills helped the Knights build a fast 6-0 lead. Other attackers among the likes of Samantha Vernati (Royal Palm Beach, FL) and Maddison Larrimore (Bladenboro, NC) helped contribute in the kill category to help send the Knights toward the dominant set victory.

When it comes to setting up her teammates, there is almost no one better in the AAC than Wright, who recorded 17 assists and also pitched in 12 digs for St. Andrews. Pelletier wasn’t too far behind as she chipped in 12 assists to go along with three digs as well.

Kelaiah Melendez (Orlando, FL) stepped up huge on defense as she has done all season recording a team high 15 digs on defense, while also showing her setting ability by recording five assists on the match.

A block duo in the making, Pearson and Vernati each recorded two block assists for the team as well.

The Knights will be back in action on Oct. 11 as they travel to Columbia, S.C, to take on the Columbia Koalas in an AAC Conference matchup. The match is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.