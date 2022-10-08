LAURINBURG – The St. Andrews Knights (1-6) and the Union College Bulldogs (0-6) met for the first time since 2019 on Saturday afternoon, with both teams looking for their first win of the year. But, it would be the Knights who came out victorious 27-26 after the Bulldogs failed to convert a two-point attempt with just over a minute to go in the game. The win for the Knights is the first under new head coach Bob Curtin.

In the first quarter, the Knights received to start, and would take their opening drive to the end zone. Running back Dennis Leggett would score off a goalline rush to give the Knights an early 7-0 lead.

On the first Bulldogs drive, they would be stymied by the Knights defense for a three-and-out, the first of six on the day for the Knights defense.

But, the Bulldogs would get the ball back after their defense matched the Knights defense with a three-and-out of their own. On that drive, the Bulldogs would score with wide receiver Chris Thomas from 12 yards out to tie the game at seven a-piece before the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both defenses continued to make stops up until the 1:13 mark, where the Knights would tack on three points off a Cameron McPhatter 21-yard field goal to make it 10-7 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Knights would find themselves with a fourth and 12 from the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line, before electing to go for it. St. Andrews quarterback Andrew Fowler would throw a dart to the end zone, finding wide receiver Marquis McCoy for the score. However, the extra point would be mishandled by the holder before being tackled, making it a 16-7 Knights lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs would fumble the return and Amos Kylesm would recover the ball for the Knights, giving them possession at the Bulldogs 24-yard line. But, the Knights weren’t able to turn the great field position into a touchdown, instead getting stalled and being forced to kick a field goal to make it a 19-7 game.

On the next Bulldogs possession, they would respond with a touchdown run by quarterback Myron Norfleet off a fake handoff, making it a five point deficit at 19-14 for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs looked to be aggressive on the kickoff, as they would attempt an onside kick, but Kyles would recover it for the Knights near midfield. On the same possession, Fowler would try to find McCoy on a short pass, but McCoy would bobble the ball, leading to an interception for the Bulldogs defense.

With the Bulldogs gaining momentum, they would find the end zone once again. Norfleet would throw a sidearm pass from the Knights 30-yard line to the five-yard line, which would be hauled in by receiver Isaiah Johnson and taken for a score. The PAT would be blocked by the Knights, however, making it a one-point game at 20-19.

Into the fourth quarter, both defenses would come alive again, with neither team putting up points until there was 1:45 to go in the game. Fowler would take a designed quarterback run to the end zone from the 12-yard line to give the Knights the lead. A two-point attempt afterwards would be converted, as well, making the score 27-20 with the Knights on top.

But, it would only take the Bulldogs two plays to find the end zone again, as Norfleet and Johnson linked up for another touchdown off a crossing route. The two-point conversion attempt would be no good though, as Norfleet was unable to connect with his running back in Taji Jackson, throwing an off-target pass.

With the Knights up 27-26 with 1:18 remaining, the Bulldogs would attempt an onside kick, which would go out of bounds and allow the Knights to set up victory formation and secure their first win of the season.

After the game, Curtin discussed the eventual game-winning touchdown by Fowler, and the confidence he had in his quarterback in that situation.

“You could see the determination in his run,” Curtin said. “I knew he was going to hold on to the ball. I knew he was going to go as far as he could. I’m just glad he went in.”

But, despite the win, Curtin feels it wasn’t a clean game by his team, and acknowledged the fact that Saturday’s game wasn’t like others this year.

“We get excited and we’ve been in positions that we don’t necessarily get into much,” he said. “We’ve never been in the lead. So, when we’re up 7-0, we made some mistakes because we were giddy and excited and fired up. Yes, it’s lack of discipline to an extent, but it’s not because of concentration. It’s because of excitement and guys wanting to do well.”

Nonetheless, Curtin knows a win is a win, and said he’ll be enjoying his first collegiate win in a simple way.

“I’m going to go home tonight, have a Dr. Pepper Cream Soda, and spend the evening with my wife,” he said.

The Knights will get to enjoy their first win of the year for the next two weeks, as they’ll be on a bye week next Saturday before back-to-back road matches on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 against Kentucky Christian University and Reinhardt University.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]