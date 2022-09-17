SANFORD— The Raiders were on the road again, Friday, to begin Sandhills Athletic Conference play against the Southern Lee Cavaliers, where Richmond would show up big on both sides of the ball.

Richmond would waste no time after the opening kickoff, with the defense quickly forcing a fumble on Cavaliers halfback Tyrice Douglas and recovering the ball at the Southern Lee 19-yard line.

Richmond quarterback Emoni McBride would, then, hand the ball off to running back Taye Spencer for gains of 10 and four-yards, setting McBride up for a rushing touchdown from the eight-yard line, which would give the Raiders a 7-0 lead after the extra point attempt was good.

McBride continued to make strides this week as he was responsible for three touchdowns overall for the Raiders.

After a quick stop on defense, Richmond was able to go on a long drive, which ended in a field goal by kicker Billy West from 22-yards out to give the Raiders a 10-0 edge going into the second quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Cavaliers would score three of their 10 total points on the night, with a 34-yard field goal from Bryan McCollum, making it 10-3.

The next Raiders possession saw McBride lead his offense down the field with multiple runs for big yardage, bringing them into the redzone. McBride, then, dotted wide receiver Jada Zimmerman for a nine-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the first half to give the Raiders a 17-3 lead, after the PAT.

The following possession saw the Cavaliers score their last points of the game, where quarterback Robbie Sims would throw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Brett Tate-Blanks, making it 17-10 after McCollum’s PAT was good.

With 2:40 left in the second quarter, the Cavaliers seemed to get a drive going, but the Raiders would force their second fumble of the night, after Sims lost the ball on the Raiders’ 25-yard line while getting swarmed by multiple defenders. Senior Linebacker Frazion Steele was able to recover the ball and return it 65-yards for the touchdown.

The first half ended with the Raiders ahead 24-10.

In the third quarter, the Raiders would go on a lengthy drive downfield with some big plays from Spencer, allowing McBride to find Raymond Knotts for a 27-yard touchdown with 9:48 left in the third quarter to extend the Raiders lead 31-10.

The Raiders would put the final touches on their eventual win at the end of the third quarter, where McBride would hand the ball off to Spencer for a 14-yard touchdown.

McBride and Spencer were Richmond’s big offensive duo on the evening, with Spencer rushing for 106 yards on 18 attempts plus a touchdown, and McBride going 9-of-18 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing).

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

The, now, 2-3 Raiders will look to even up their record next Friday, when they face off against Pinecrest High School (2-2) in Southern Pines for the final game of their four-game road stretch.