RALEIGH— Richmond was on the road Friday in a highly anticipated matchup, with hopes of getting back in the winning column. But, their effort, ultimately, wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders, 31-0.

The Raiders’ offense struggled once more to get anything going all night long, with starting quarterback, Emoni McBride, throwing for 39 yards on 2-for-16 passing.

Leading rusher, Taye Spencer, had 83 yards on 12 carries, with his longest run of the night reaching 24 yards.

Penalties plagued both teams, as the yellow laundry was tossed out 25 times; 13 against the Crusaders and 12 against the Raiders.

After a recovered fumble on drive number one for the Raiders, things seem to look good as the team won the turnover battle early. But ultimately, they couldn’t sustain any meaningful offense throughout the first quarter.

In the first quarter, with about 4 minutes left, Cardinal Gibbons was able to strike first with a six-yard touchdown pass from Whitt Newbauer to Laden Lawrence to take a 6-0 lead before the PAT made it 7-0.

The second quarter saw much of the same from both teams, except the Crusaders were able to add to their lead, with another touchdown pass from Newbauer and a field goal from Daniel Monti to give them a 17-0 lead going into the second half.

In the third quarter, Cardinal Gibbons seemingly closed the show with huge touchdown pass from Newbauer to Lawrence for 64 yards with about eight minutes left in the quarter. After a failed Raiders drive, Cardinal Gibbons drove down the field and scored a rushing touchdown in six plays, from Ryan Ziegler to give them a 31-0 lead with about four minutes left in the third quarter.

Both teams were scoreless in the fourth.

This loss sets the team back to a 0-3 record, which is the first 0-3 start in Raiders football history.

Richmond will be on the road for their next three games, as they look to take down South View High School on Sept 9.