Richmond beats Scotland 6-1 in game marred by cards

Richmond junior James Eason (13) attempts to block Scotland junior Cole Hamilton’s (37) pass Monday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange Scotland junior Dylan Tucker (9 in blue) and Richmond junior Ty Murray (9 in white) jostle for the ball during Monday night’s match. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — An early goal provided the catalyst for the Richmond varsity boys soccer team’s attack Monday night in its 6-1 win over Scotland.

Both teams spent the first few minutes of the game feeling each other out and probing the ball around the pitch looking for openings, but the Raiders struck first in the 10th minute off a corner kick. Senior Alex Medina’s ball into the box was headed into the net by senior Taivansaikhan Jalbasuren.

“We were able to open it up a little bit and I think a lot of that came from being able to go up early,” said Richmond head coach Chris Larsen. “Being able to go up one, we were able to get a few more guys up and involved a little bit. Hopefully we’ll be able to carry some of those trends over moving forward.”

Despite the free-flowing nature of the game for both teams, a double red card in the 20th minute changed the match’s complexion.

Scotland (2-10, 0-6 SAC) junior Scotty Boone took issue with a late tackle out of bounds and shoved a Richmond (4-8, 2-4 SAC) defender in front of the Raiders’ bench, which brought them to their feet and a scuffle between the two teams ensued. Richmond senior Abrahm Padron came off the bench and began scuffling with Scotland players on the field. Both Boone and Padron were shown straight red cards by the official and were sent off.

“I’m glad it was both ways, it wasn’t one-sided,” Larsen said. “It was handled the way it was supposed to be handled. The biggest thing is I’m glad both teams didn’t let that dictate the rest of the game. We were both at wrong and we both understood. It’s hard to control 15, 16, 17-year-old kids — everybody’s been there, done that. But between the coaches and officials, I think we did a good job getting guys back on track and having a good 10-on-10 soccer match, which is something you don’t see very often.”

Due to the ejections, both teams were then forced to play with 10 men the rest of the game. Losing Boone in midfield hurt the Scots because their attacking gameplan was based around him, according to Scotland head coach David Wright.

“Without Scotty in the middle, it demotivated us a little bit,” Wright said. “Scotty is our main player. The plan was around him, pre-planned for the game around him. So it threw us off.”

With about 11 minutes until halftime, the Raiders made it 2-0 when Medina dribbled into the 18-yard box and scored with a cross-body shot with his left foot. Richmond’s third came in the 36th minute when senior Luke Williams was played in behind Scotland’s backline. A fourth goal came just before the halftime whistle from sophomore Jesus Castro.

Scotland was assessed a yellow card at the start of the second half for mistakenly playing the first 2:15 with 11 players when they were down to 10 because of the red card from the first half.

Junior James Eason added Richmond’s fifth goal in the 51st minute. Scotland goalkeeper Gavin Stanley saved Medina’s first shot, but Eason collected the ensuing parried ball and put it in the back of the net.

Stanley received a yellow card about halfway through the second half and was forced to come off for the rest of the half. Since Scotland’s backup goalkeeper had already played in the junior varsity game beforehand, he couldn’t come on in the varsity game to relieve Stanley.

So junior midfielder Cole Hamilton was force to play goalkeeper in an emergency capacity for the rest of the match.

“I think he did pretty well — he hasn’t trained (at goalkeeper) or anything like that,” Wright said. “When I called on him to do it, he didn’t hesitate.”

Losing two of their primary midfielders compromised Scotland’s ability to defend, build up play and attack.

“Having to put one of our main CDMs (central defensive midfielders) in goal kind of messed up our plans,” Wright said. “It messed up our defensive line. It was tough.”

But still, even without Boone and Hamilton, the Scots were able to finally get a goal on the board in the 64th minute. Sophomore Hector Hernandez corralled a long ball, beat his defender and scored at the near post.

However, with just seconds to go, the Raiders added their sixth and final goal on a counterattack.

“We both ended up playing with 10 guys, so there was a little bit more space,” Larsen said. “That opened up some of those passing lanes I think on Scotland’s defensive end a little bit more than what we are accustomed to. All-in-all, I think the guys did a great job tonight. Like I said, hopefully we can take this and use it to help us start back up the second round of conference play.”

