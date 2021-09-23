Raiders set to welcome Pinecrest to open conference play

In the series history, the Richmond Senior varsity football team has held a considerable edge over Pinecrest. However, recent results indicate the matchup may be closer than its ever been.

Pinecrest has only beaten the Raiders three times in their 43 total meetings, according to sports historian Deon Cranford. The Patriots’ last win against Richmond came in 2013, but last season, the Raiders needed overtime to hold off Pinecrest in one of the closest matchups in the series’ history.

This year, the winner of Friday’s meeting between the two programs will have the leg up on one of the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s automatic state playoff bids. Since the conference is a split 4A/3A conference, the highest finishing 4A team and 3A team in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will each earn an automatic playoff bid. (Richmond, Pinecrest and Hoke County are the conference’s 4A squads.)

“There is an extra emphasis on this,” said head coach Bryan Till. “Our kids, and I’m sure theirs, are aware that between us, Pinecrest, and Hoke there is only one automatic bid so this is big to take a step towards that.”

Both teams will enter this week’s matchup after an off week. Pinecrest’s was scheduled, but Richmond’s was unplanned and came after the scheduled game against Southern Lee was postponed after the Cavaliers entered COVID-19 protocols.

Till previously told the Daily Journal they were using the week off to get healthy and work on things that would help them during conference play.

“The timing was big for us,” Till said. “The weather this week has been hit or miss so the extra reps we got last week were extremely helpful.”

Like the Raiders, Pinecrest is 3-1 after picking up its first loss of the season on Sept. 10 against Grimsley.

During that game, Patriots’ starting quarterback Brodie Karres sustained a season-ending injury. Mason Konen, Robert Hyder and Luke Tew have all taken practice reps at quarterback since then, according to The Pilot’s Jonathan Bym.

Till said the uncertainty of which player or players they will see under center has added a level of uncertainty to his team’s preparation defensively.

“Add that they have had an extra week also to add some wildcat packages, get reps for additional guys — you are really uncertain of what you will see,” Till said. “It makes us focus a lot more on our base rule adjustments so that we can handle whatever they come out in by being sound. We have gotten creative as a staff some too to show our guys things and make sure we can adjust.”

Under first-year head coach Robert Curtin, Pinecrest is different offensively from what Richmond has seen in the past, according to Till.

“There are some similarities but they have been almost completely out of the shotgun at this point and that hasn’t been the case for at least 14 years,” Till said. “They still have the same tough kids and the desire to play hard though.”

The Patriots have leaned on the ground game so far this season, with Nahjiir Seagraves and Xavier Dowd getting the bulk of the carries. The duo each have run for about 240 yards, while Dowd has four touchdowns to Seagraves’ two.

“All (are) very good backs and can do a number of things from blocking for each other, running the ball and catching it out of the backfield or at slot (receiver),” Till said.

On defense, Pinecrest still operates out of the 3-4, but have added some additional coverages.

According to Till, the front-seven is based around defensive ends Will Brock and Jayden Scott. Pinecrest has depth at linebacker as well with Emilio Najm, Kesler Atkinson, Jaden Baptist, Jaylin Morgan and Jacob Renfrew.

Cornerback Traveon Short and free safety Noah Hartford are both threats in the secondary and as a unit, the Patriots defense has three defensive touchdowns and a safety so far this season.

“They are very good on defense and present a lot of challenges because of being so sound and having good personnel,” Till said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Raider Stadium. Tickets can be purchased on gofan.com or at the gate Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.