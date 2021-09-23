Scotland serves to 3-0 win over rival Richmond

Exchange Richmond junior Catherine Dennis (16) goes for a kill at the net against Scotland seniors Taylor Waitley (20) and Angelle Norton (15). Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange Scotland senior Kate Carter (5) serves during the third set of Wednesday’s match against Richmond. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange Richmond sophomore Katie Way (15) and senior Kiersten Gibson (12) go up for a block at the net against Scotland junior Jenna Luquer (9). Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal & Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — In recent matches, Scotland head coach Libby Pearce has placed extra emphasis on the team’s serving in both practices and matches. The Lady Scots have worked on different types of serves, while varying service placement as well.

That paid off Wednesday night, particularly in the first two sets, as Scotland utilized 19 total service aces to ease to a 3-0 win over rival Richmond.

“I remember early in the year at our first game how we missed 15 serves in a five-set match,” Pearce said. “I was not happy with that. So I told them, there’s no more jump serving, you have to earn that back. Slowly through this year, they’ve earned that back. We’ve really gotten a good hold on our serves lately and its showing.”

In the first two sets, Scotland (10-1, 5-1 SAC) earned quick, easy points as the Lady Raiders (3-10, 2-4 SAC) periodically struggled to return serve.

Scotland senior Kamdyn Morgan had seven aces to lead the Lady Scots, while senior Kate Carter had four and senior Raven Taylor and junior Jenna Luquer each finished with three.

“We read what’s on the court and we always say don’t serve at the libero, so if the libero is right there, make sure to move it around because she’s supposed to be their best passer,” Pearce said. “If we see holes on the floor, whether it be short or in a corner, we try to put the ball in there. The approach they take really depends on what (the other team is doing).”

Richmond head coach Ashleigh Larsen said she didn’t have an answer for what she saw from her team.

“We just didn’t look like we wanted to be here tonight,” she said. “We have to find something — the want to be out there and win because it’s the same story every game it feels like.”

Larsen added that communication on the floor continues to be an issue on a match-to-match basis.

The Lady Raiders have a quick turnaround, and will need to have short memories as well, as they travel to face Southern Lee Thursday night.

“Hopefully we can start to figure it out and start the second round of conference play a little better than the first round,” Larsen said.

Scotland quickly raced out to a 9-1 lead in the first set on Morgan’s serve. Another run built Scotland’s lead to 18-5 and the Lady Scots finished off the first set with an ace 25-7.

In the second set, Scotland continued where it left off, seizing an early 7-2 lead. Then, an 18-5 run by the Lady Scots gave them the second set 25-7.

Richmond had its largest lead of the match early in the third set, taking 2-0 and 5-3 advantages. But, after Scotland tied it up 5-5, the Lady Scots went on a 7-1 run, taking a 13-7 lead. Scotland finished off the win with a 12-1 run to take the third set 25-8.

Scotland JV also beats Richmond

The Scotland junior varsity team also beat Richmond Wednesday, winning 2-0.

The JV Lady Scots won the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-11.

