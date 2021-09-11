Raiders edge South View after second half comeback

Junior defensive back Brandon Askins (25) defends as South View receiver Jamareese Ray goes for the catch Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior quarterback Kellan Hood runs upfield on a quarterback keeper Friday night against South View. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — In a battle between two tough, hard-nosed defenses, Richmond survived a scare against South View Friday night.

After falling behind 15-3 in the first half, the Raiders outscored the Tigers 20-0 in the second half to pull out a 23-15 come-from-behind win.

Head coach Bryan Till credited the team’s change of composure from the first half to the second half as helping to spark the comeback.

“I got a little frustrated with some stuff early and let that show and I think our kids mirrored that a little bit,” Till said. “We came out and held our composure up and kept playing hard — we didn’t worry about whether we made a penalty or whatever and I think that was huge.”

South View’s (2-1) defense lived up to its pregame billing in the first half as the Raiders (3-1) struggled to move the ball on the ground against its front-seven and senior quarterback Kellan Hood was unable to connect with receivers downfield.

To counter what the Tigers were doing up front to slow the their running game up the middle, the Raiders took to the outside, utilizing a combination of stretch runs, jet sweeps and tosses out wide to get the running backs out in space.

“It was still option-run, so (Hood) could keep that sometimes with some counter action, but also still could pitch it,” Till said. “We went to a two-back set and they were taking away the inside stuff but they weren’t taking away the pitch plays. We had all our different options and the pitch play was working for us, so we just kept taking it.”

Hood, juniors Brandon Askins and Taye Spencer and senior Nasir Crumpton combined for 40 carries and 182 rushing yards. Spencer led the way with nine carries for 78 yards and six catches for 81 yards, which all came from the short “touch passes” out of the backfield.

After Askins’ four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter made it one-possession game, Spencer’s 24-yard touchdown run early in the fourth gave the Raiders their first lead of the game 16-15.

“As the game went on, the offensive line started to pick up what they were doing, and from there I just executed,” Spencer said. “In the second half our (offensive line) dominated.”

Tigers’ quarterback Cedavion Wimbley showcased his dual-threat playmaking ability in carrying South View to its first half lead. On its opening drive, facing third-and-long Wimbley took off on a 70-yard touchdown run, eluding several Raiders’ defenders in the open field.

After the Raiders got on the board with a 26-yard Alex Medina field goal, his first of the season, South View finished off a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. Wimbley completed several downfield passes on the drive to help the Tigers move the chains.

Wimbley finished with 203 of South View’s 240 total yards of offense, but the Raiders’ defense got the better of him in the second half.

Wimbley was sacked four times, including three times by senior defensive lineman J.D. Lampley. Richmond also forced and recovered a fumble by Wimbley late in the fourth quarter with the Tigers driving to try to retake the lead.

A play later, a 43-yard touchdown pass on a run-pass-option from Hood to senior receiver Trey Thomas all but sealed the deal for Richmond.

“They made some plays in the first half and we made the plays in the second half,” Till said.

The Raiders’ defense also adjusted to Wimbley’s running ability in the second half, containing him and forcing him to beat them with his arm. As a result, South View took several deep shots downfield to try to find a spark, but to no avail.

“We knew they were going to try to scramble and try to throw deep, so that’s what we focused on,” said senior defensive back Jaleak Gates. “We just got it covered. It’s a lot to adjust to, but we still got work to do and we still have to get better.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at [email protected]