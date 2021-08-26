Richmond ready for showcase showdown at Butler

After a win in Week 1, the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team has a chance to showcase itself on a grand stage this week as it ventures to Charlotte to face Butler Saturday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium as part of the Carolina Panthers’ Big Friday High School football series.

“It is a great opportunity to get used to the big-game atmosphere that we will see later in the conference and playoffs,” said head coach Bryan Till. “Being able to settle nerves and play at a high level in those types of games is huge.”

After running out to a big halftime lead against Mt. Tabor last week, cramping issues plagued the Raiders in the second half and allowed the Spartans the chance to seize momentum and attempt a comeback.

Till said they’ve been taking steps to address that this week to make sure the players don’t have issues with cramping again.

“We shortened practice a little bit one day, but we’ve added some intense pursuit in between scout plays,” Till said. “Also, we have been making the guys eat in the lunch room at school to make sure their nutrition is good through the week. Last week, with teacher workdays, was the first week of practice where we didn’t feed them.

“We are also having to eat pregame early the last couple of weeks due to the 7 p.m. starts and long trips, so we plan to give the guys a small snack when they get off the bus at Memorial (Stadium) this week,” Till continued.

Like the Raiders, Butler tends to be a contender on a statewide level on an annual basis. The Bulldogs beat Oceanside Collegiate Academy in South Carolina 34-0 last week, and are coming off an 8-2 season in which they lost to eventual 4A state champion Grimsley 28-21 in the West Regional final.

In their recent meetings, the Raiders beat the Bulldogs 42-14 in 2019 and 30-19 in 2018 in non-conference play.

Quarterback and Mallard Creek-transfer Xavier Brower runs Butler’s offense. The senior is a threat with both his legs and his arm having thrown for 145 yards and a touchdown, along with rushing for 87 yards on eight carries last week.

The Bulldogs have several options on the ground and through the air. Senior Tyrian Moore is an all-purpose threat that Butler will use in multiple facets — he’ll carry the ball and catch passes. Senior Travon Tensley saw the most carries out of the backfield last week for the Bulldogs with 10.

“Butler is about as multiple as any team can be on offense,” Till said. “They can literally run any offensive set that we see during the rest of the year.”

On defense, senior defensive lineman Bryce Dixon returns for the Bulldogs after earning second-team all-state honors by HighSchoolOT last season.

The front-seven looks like the core of the Bulldogs’ defense with players like Dixon and Aaron McIver, Jordan Moore and Jordan Williams, and senior linebackers Goodness Odoemena and G.W. Clemmer.

“Defensively they are a 4-3/4-2-5 with multiple different coverages,” Till said. “Their entire defense stands out as big and fast.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at varsitytix.com or on gameday at the Memorial Stadium box office for $7 each.

