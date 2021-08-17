Williams, Medina return as core for Richmond boys soccer

The Raiders work on passing drills during a preseason practice on August 5. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior Ian Williams returns as at goalkeeper for Richmond boys soccer. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Senior Alex Medina makes a pass during a drill in a preseason practice on August 5. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Richmond Varsity Boys Soccer Schedule Aug. 17 vs. Lumberton Aug. 18 at Pine Forest Aug. 24 at East Mecklenburg Aug. 26 vs. Sun Valley Aug. 30 vs. Cape Fear Sept. 1 vs. Southern Lee Sept. 8 vs. Pinecrest Sept. 13 at Hoke County Sept. 15 at Union Pines Sept. 20 vs. Lee County Sept. 22 at Porter Ridge Sept. 27 at Scotland Sept. 29 at Southern Lee Oct. 4 at Pinecrest Oct. 6 vs Hoke County Oct. 11 vs. Union Pines Oct. 13 at Lee County Oct. 20 vs. Scotland

ROCKINGHAM — Coming off a third-place finish in the conference last season, the return of two of the team’s leading goal-scorers from a season ago will provide a boost for the Richmond Senior High School varsity boys’ soccer team as it prepares to head into the upcoming fall season.

Leading senior returnees Luke Williams and Alex Medina combined to score 18 of the Raiders’ 46 total goals last season. Williams led the team with 11, while Medina scored seven goals, tied for the second-most on the team. Medina also added five assists.

The duo have played together since they were about four years old and have developed a chemistry and connection with one another on the field, as a result.

“I know it’ll take a game or two — there’s some new faces that will be out there and we’re going to try to switch things up a little bit — but having those key pieces back and the rest of the guys watching how they communicate and how they work together, that can be contagious,” head coach Chris Larsen said. “Hopefully that will spread and we’ll be able to kind of come together a little bit faster than what we have in the past.”

As a result of the shorter offseason due to the COVID-altered schedule last year, Larsen hopes the momentum the team started to build towards the end of last season carries into this upcoming season.

“Last year, the guys getting better each week was just a testament to them coming to practice,” Larsen said. “I think there’s a big enough group from last year that learned from that, that hopefully we can do that again this year. I was telling them, inevitably there will be mistakes, but you got to learn from them and you have to grow from them.”

After a 9-5-1 season that included a third-place conference finish and a first-round playoff loss to South Central, the Raiders lost eight seniors to graduation, but in addition to Williams and Medina, still return key players in positions all over the field.

Senior Ian Williams returns at goalkeeper after seeing considerable minutes in net last year. He played in eight games and only allowed three goals. Junior Ethan McDonald joins the varsity squad at goalkeeper after playing on the junior varsity team a season ago.

Perhaps where the Raiders lost the most is in on the backline. Senior Abrahm Padron is the lone returning starter and Larsen hopes he can be a steadying presence for the other defenders that take over the starting spots.

“He played a lot of minutes last year and hopefully his experience can help the guys around him,” Larsen said.

In midfield, the Raiders have Medina, along with senior Pedro Molina and sophomore Jesus Castro. Molina and Castro each scored a goal last season, while playing considerable minutes in almost every game.

Larsen said he has high expectations for senior Cody Eason as a utility-style player that can play in several different positions all over the field. Eason scored a goal and picked up an assist, while playing minutes in every game for the Raiders last year.

“Soccer is a lot more than just being able to kick a ball, you have to have a certain skillset to play in certain positions,” Larsen said. “So last year it was hard to place him. He’s developed enough this year that I think he’ll be a little bit more flexible. He might play some at defender — he might play all over the place, but I’m looking for him to have a big year.”

Luke Williams leads the attack up top, but Larsen said he likes the speed he’s seen from varsity junior newcomers Ayden Mabe and Jeremiah McLean. Senior Justin McDougald also returns after scoring four goals last season for the Raiders.

“They’ve done well in practice so far,” Larsen said of Mabe and McLean. “They’re two guys with some big foots and some speed that we might need there. They might not have the skill of somebody else, but their speed might match up better.”

Larsen said the biggest difference between this year’s squad and last year’s is their “soccer-saviness.” While last year’s team may have been a little more athletic and physically-gifted, he said this year’s squad has a better understanding of the game tactically and positionally.

He added that he expects to make adjustments tactically and personnel-wise based on how the first few games of non-conference play go.

“We have a pretty good non-conference schedule that I think is going to challenge us and hopefully we’ll have the majority of our questions answered by conference play,” Larsen said. “I just want the guys to be competitive and I think we will be. But the guys have to show up and play.”

