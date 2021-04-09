SRH bringing back golf tournament fundraiser

In July of 2020, Scotland Regional Hospice announced the cancelation of its annual golf tournament fundraiser due to North Carolina’s restriction of mass gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Prior to the cancelation, the tournament had been held annually for 33-uninterrupted years raising more than $4 million for patient care.

Since its inception, the hospice organization’s premier fundraiser has been sponsored each year by Eaton Golf Pride with Scotch Meadows Country Club playing host. Thanks to their continued generosity, Scotland Regional Hospice is excited to announce the return of its tournament which will move from its normal spring timeslot and will take place on September 14 and 15, 2021.

170 golfers participated in the 2019 tournament which raised just over $130,000. Employees of tournament sponsor Golf Pride Grips and over 60 volunteers throughout the community make the tournament possible by participating in the planning process, recruitment of sponsors, silent auction contribution requests from vendors, enlisting golfers, and helping with the daily activities at the event.

While the biggest part of the fundraising total comes from area businesses and individuals who sponsor the tournament, the accompanying silent auction also contributes to the tournament’s success. The 2019 auction featured over 300 items including beach getaways, a whitewater rafting trip, a stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Concord, tickets to a NASCAR race, tickets to multiple college football games, autographed balls and other sports memorabilia, handmade furniture, artwork, golf equipment, and much more.

The event concludes each year with the “Lawson’s Gift” raffle drawing. Each year, Bob’s Jewel Shop of Laurinburg donates a piece of jewelry to the tournament to be raffled off in memory of Lawson McCabe. This year’s contribution is a beautiful diamond and cultured pearl ring and pendant set, and raffle tickets are already available.

Scotland Regional Hospice would like to thank Golf Pride Grips, Scotch Meadows Country Club, Bob’s Jewel Shop, and the numerous sponsors, silent auction contributors, golfers, and volunteers who continue to make this event a successful one.

For volunteer, sponsorship, and golf opportunities, or to purchase “Lawson’s Gift” raffle tickets please call (910) 276-7176 or visit www.scotlandhospice.org.