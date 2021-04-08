Lady Raiders lose 2nd straight, fall 10-5 to Purnell Swett

The Richmond Senior High School varsity softball team dropped its second straight game Wednesday, falling to Purnell Swett 10-5.

The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 4-3 on the season.

Sophomore catcher Macy Steen continued her success at bat from Tuesday night’s game against Scotland, when she went 3-for-3 at the plate. Against the Lady Rams, Steen was 2-for-3, with both her hits being doubles.

Senior Paige Ransom led the way at bat for the Lady Raiders, hitting 2-of-3 with a double and a home run that included two RBIs. Junior Allyiah Swiney also hit a triple for Richmond.

In the circle, sophomore Quston Leviner opened the game for the Lady Raiders, pitching the first two innings, giving up eight hits that led to seven runs. Ransom pitched the final five innings, striking out two, while giving up five hits and three runs.

Up next for Richmond is a home game against Pinecrest Monday night.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.