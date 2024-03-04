— Matthew Sasser

I graduated from James Madison University at about the worst possible time to look for a job.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020, I was dutifully filling out job applications while sitting at home in Richmond, Virginia. Being newly equipped with a bachelor’s degree and unable to even get a response back for a front desk position at a bookstore is rather disheartening.

I remember reading the Richmond Times Dispatch each morning, knowing that I was fully capable of doing that as a profession (if I could only get an email response back)!

Journalism positions in Virginia seemed to be non-existent. I had never lived outside of my birth state, but I was getting desperate. For no real reason, I decided to check out available positions in North Carolina since my Virginia search was fruitless.

In my newly-expanded search, there was still a lot of emails that were sent out into the void. I was able to land two interviews for newspapers in Yadkinville and in Wilmington, but both fizzled out for no apparent reason. Maybe because it was around the holiday season rush, but I couldn’t help but think ‘Man, I can’t even get a job in Yadkinville!’

Eventually, I stumbled upon a job posting for a staff writer position at the Richmond County Daily Journal. I immediately Googled the distance, and couldn’t believe how far away it seemed on a map. I would basically be in South Carolina! When I discovered that it was “only” a four-hour drive from home, I decided to apply.

I had never heard of Rockingham or Hamlet before, but to my surprise, my parents had attended NASCAR events at the Rockingham Speedway over 20 years ago. Following a successful interview with then-Editor Gavin Stone, I got an offer letter a day later. Eager to dispel the jobless, COVID funk I was in, I eagerly accepted.

Over three years later, I’m still so grateful that I can say that Richmond County was the place that jumpstarted my journalism career. Living here and meeting so many great people makes saying goodbye that much harder.

By the time this column is published, I will have started the next chapter of my life in Raleigh. I will be covering the General Assembly for NC Insider, which was recently acquired by the digital-startup State Affairs.

I will miss may things from my journey in Richmond County. I will certainly miss the many friends I’ve made through the Richmond County Disc Golf League — they all know that they have place to crash if they want to play some of the premier courses around Raleigh. There are so many friendly faces at First United Methodist Church of Hamlet that I will no longer see. I will miss my walks around Hinson Lake or the Richmond Community College fitness trail to get some fresh air. I will miss the comfort and routine I’ve become accustomed too over the last couple of years, but look forward to the excitement and challenges that a new position bring.

To everyone who ever welcomed me into their meeting, business, community event, church or home, thank you so much. I’ve met so many great people here and I’m sure there are thousands of other people that I’ve missed. To everyone who has picked up a copy of their local newspaper and supported the Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal during my time as editor, thank you so much — it’s been a honor and I will miss picking up a fresh edition of the paper greatly. Writing for or reading a physical paper is becoming more rare each and every day.

Please continue sending news tips and story ideas to the Richmond County Daily Journal or Anson Record— we’ve been able to have a lot of great and compelling local stories thanks to your support.

Thanks again, and keep reading!

— Matthew Sasser