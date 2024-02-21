Richard Hudson

Have you noticed the price of gas lately?

Across our region, prices are up nearly 10 cents a gallon. This is the last thing families need who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Unfortunately, President Biden and extreme Washington Democrats have continued to pursue an America-last energy policy.

Under Biden’s presidency, we have seen how our national security continues to be put on the backburner by the President’s war on American energy. Just last month, the Administration announced they would be imposing a ban on issuing permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

This is yet another ploy to cave to climate activists over our own energy security, weakening the national security of the United States and our allies, discouraging investments in natural gas production, jeopardizing good-paying jobs, and empowering foreign adversaries like Russia. We must ensure the President cannot play politics with our energy security. That is why last week, we passed the Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2024 (H.R. 7176) to hold the President accountable and reverse this blockade.

Like their America-last energy policies, the Biden Administration’s disastrous open borders have also continued to pose a threat to our national security. As your Congressman, I will not sit idly by as the Administration exacerbates this crisis and will ensure there are consequences.

Month after month, the crisis at our border continues to get worse due to the disastrous immigration policies of the Biden Administration. Under Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ watch, there have been around 8.5 million illegal crossings at our Southern border, in addition to more than 1.7 million known “gotaways.” Even more concerning, over 169 people on the terrorist watch list have illegally entered the United States. This has posed a grave risk to our national

security and threatened the safety of not just border communities, but every community.

Secretary Mayorkas has one core obligation: to protect the homeland. Unfortunately, throughout his tenure, Secretary Mayorkas has willfully ignored U.S. immigration laws and intentionally disregarded his duty to keep our country safe and secure the border.

If Secretary Mayorkas truly wanted to take action to stop this chaos, he would start enforcing our immigration laws and orders already enacted by Congress and President Trump. Yet, he has made it clear he has no intention to begin complying with our laws and regaining operational control of our border. Worse, Secretary Mayorkas has repeatedly testified falsely that the border is “secure” – a blatant attempt to mislead Congress, breaching the American people’s trust. That is why last week, we held him accountable by exercising our Constitutional duty and voting to impeach him.

Energy security and border security are national security. While the situation facing our country seems bleak, I’m focused on ways to unleash American energy, secure our border, and stop the Biden Administration from further threatening the safety of our homeland and our energy independence. Rest assured, I will not stop fighting for the best interests of you and your family.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress