Earlier this week, Richmond County Commissioner Toni Maples and her husband, Congressional candidate Chris Maples, released statements regarding a bizarre incident last Saturday morning alleging wildly inappropriate behavior from fellow-Commissioner Robin Roberts.

In a press release shared with the Daily Journal, Toni claimed that on Saturday evening (the incident actually happened an hour past midnight on Saturday morning) while helping her colleague get home, Roberts “had a lapse in judgement and made an embarrassing blunder,” and that she regrets not speaking out on the matter sooner.

While not specifying the “blunder,” video evidence appears to show Toni standing next to Roberts who crouches next to a motorcycle and apparently urinates on it. “Commissioner Roberts’ actions were unbecoming of an elected official, and I condemn this behavior in the strongest terms,” Toni concluded.

Shockingly, the security camera footage was uploaded to Facebook by Chris Maples, with the following caption. “That Commissioner embarrassed our good name and reputation by exiting the vehicle and desecrating someone’s private property,” Chris states. “As I said, we’re committed to transparency. So, here’s the video of us trying to take care of her in its entirety. I hope this puts to rest any of the nasty rumors which our opponents are seeking to spread. Thank you all for your trust, prayers, and support.”

It’s certainly a situation that leaves a small, rural North Carolina town feeling a bit queasy and shell-shocked over the trashy behavior from everyone involved.

Roberts released a since-deleted Facebook post claiming that it was a joke between friends where she “never touched, defaced or hurt” anyone’s property and didn’t admit any culpability for the incident. Still, the video is very damning and seems to corroborate the Maples account.

But that does not mean that the Maples are exonerated from this incident.

Following the publication of the press release that didn’t offer very many specific details, the Daily Journal sent a follow-up email. Toni’s response of ‘Squash it we have worked everything out internally. DO NOT POST ANYTHING’ is very concerning and unbecoming from an elected official. Why Toni thought she could control the flow of information after making public statements and sharing video footage is beyond comprehension. Her initial statement indicates that she wanted to be ahead of the rumors and gossip, but when the situation ostensibly seems to be handled outside of the public view, completely recanted any information that has already been made available. That is simply not how the news works, and showcases a lack of accountability.

Chris Maples deserves just as much criticism and flak for his decision to post the video from what by all accounts is a family-friend. Even if false rumors were swirling around, his decision to post the footage deserves almost as much scrutiny as the act itself. For a professed conservative to share the regrettable video evidence with the world is shocking. This could have been handled much more delicately, and it is absolutely improper for such footage to be made available, despite the circumstances underpinning that decision.

A third-party (hey, maybe even the local newspaper!) could have been offered the opportunity to neutrally review the footage and report on it as accurately as possible along with the public statements. That way, verified information would have been shared with the public without causing further embarrassment to an elected official via a unflattering video. Unfortunately, as is the case with a lot of information these days, it goes straight to Facebook and is subject to the world in its unfiltered form. It certainly may be transparent, but it’s also in poor taste.

Whether their initial statements was a case of damage control from false accusations, pressure from the Republican Party or a last-ditch effort to save face from this scandalous episode, the Maples were impulsive and reactive to the situation, throwing an apparent friend of theirs face-down in the mud. Actions from all parties are regrettable in this episode.

All in all, this entire episode should be a wake-up call to our elected officials. Even at 1:00 a.m. in the morning, you are still a representative for your constituents, and when your back is against the wall, your actions will be a reflection of your character. The political viability of both Maples, who will appear on the Republican ballot for voters next month, remains questionable, but this incident should absolutely reflect on their candidacy. Roberts is not up for election, but it may be in her best interest, and the interest of Richmond County, for her to resign, unless further evidence is shared that contradicts all available evidence.