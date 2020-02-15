Editor,

I recently read an article that was posted on Facebook about NC doing away with Common Core. At first, I started to just go past the article. The state doesn’t use Common Core, so I saw no need to read it. I noticed though that there were a LOT of comments. Those caught my attention. Why in the world would people be commenting on that? Don’t they know that the state writes their own standards? Nope. People do not know that.

I’m suspecting that this is being used by people as a way to gain votes since this is an election year. As an educator, I find it very important that people know what the problem with education in NC is, and it’s NOT common core. It’s CLASS SIZES. Read that again. CLASS SIZES. Students can’t be taught and given the direct instruction that they need when there is 18+ in every classroom. They just can’t. K-2 classrooms are sitting at 22. State law says 18 but doesn’t go on to explain the fine print of that being a “district average”. K-2 is the foundation of everything a child’s education is going to be. It needs to be strong. It cannot be strong when the powers at be give us large class sizes. Students come to us needing intensive instruction at their level. That’s impossible. So, students keep going, and they keep failing, because their foundation was not strong enough to hold the walls. I beg of you to find out where the candidates stand on ALL CLASS SIZES. K-2 students aren’t the only ones that would benefit from smaller numbers. When the state of NC fixes it’s class sizes you will see a change in education.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Newton

A NC Teacher