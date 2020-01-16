Fairview still suffereing due to Ninth Grade Academy

Editor,

Questions to ask the former Richmond County School Superintendent Norris and his school board members regarding their infamous decision to establish the Ninth Grade Academy at the expense of the young children in Richmond County.

Why do you think it smart:

1. Putting active teenagers in a school facility designed for little children – making a Ninth Grade Academy for active teens out of a primary school built for little children and spending huge amounts of money to do so and still not increasing the size of the building.

2. Destroying a perfectly good gym at Fairview Heights Elementary to make classroom space to accommodate the repercussions of the Ninth Grade Academy infamous decision by Mr. North and his Board.

AND…. not furnishing Fairview Heights with a replacement building of some sort for the gym you destroyed?

Can’t help but wonder if the Ninth Grade Academy was established primarily to provide ninth grade football players better access to Richmond Senior High football facilities. After all, the no secret purpose of the “one high school in the county” was to have the “best football team in North Carolina,” remember that? And a former football coach was superintendent at the time, in case you have forgotten.

Students at Fairview have been ignored and have been deprived if their physical education facility since the Ninth Grade Academy was established, and obviously, because it was established.

There is hope that the present school board will make Fairview whole again after many years of being ignored, and that will be well deserved and appreciated. Fairview should be put on the top of the list of priorities even if they don’t have a football team.

Sincerely,

Bob Weatherly

Hamlet

l