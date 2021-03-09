Opinion | Voting rights on the block

Former Vice President Mike Pence returned to public life last week after being quiet and out of sight following the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, during which former President Trump hoped to … influence his understanding of his job responsibilities. Ending the speculation over how he might respond to the coercive attempt, Pence’s March 3 op-ed on the Daily Signal website, run by the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, spelled out his view: Business as usual.

What’s a little threat of a hanging between friends?

Pence hinted at his continuing support for the false narrative of Trump’s Big Lie, but his focus was on the future and the necessity of blocking a current bill moving through Congress.

The Democratic bill, HR 1, called the For the People Act, passed in the House of Representatives on a near party-line vote on Wednesday. It’s going to have trouble getting through the Senate, though, even with a slight Democratic advantage. Because if it passes, Republicans will be at a disadvantage.

They’ll be on a level playing field.

The bill essentially overhauls current voting procedures, assigning standards that states must meet for elections. It expands voter access, improves election security and integrity, and revises rules for political spending — a counterweight to the disastrous 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision. It would also require each state to establish an independent commission to redraw district lines following the census, potentially ending the practice of gerrymandering that both parties have used to their advantage.

Such commissions have in the past received bipartisan support in the N.C. House, though the state Senate has declined to take them up.

And it would effectively nullify the voter suppression bills currently being pushed by states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In other words, it would bolster free and fair elections.

Pence, however, sees nothing commendable in the bill and criticized it by repeating some of the more salacious — and false — claims being made to oppose it.

For the record, the bill wouldn’t ban voter ID “from coast to coast” as Pence claims. But it would require states with voter ID laws to allow voters who do not show ID to instead submit a signed statement under penalty of perjury attesting to their identity and eligibility to vote.

This type of “reasonable impediment clause” was a provision of North Carolina’s last attempt to pass voter ID.

No, the bill wouldn’t ensure “that millions of illegal immigrants are quickly registered to vote.” There are plenty of provisions to prevent that.

Pence wrote that “states would be required to count every mail-in vote that arrives up to 10 days after Election Day.” But only ballots mailed on or before Election Day would be counted, eliminating the type of anxiety that some voters experienced in 2020 as the Postal Service delayed the delivery of their ballots.

Pence also darkly referred to the “unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats” who would draw district lines. Another way to put that is “independent redistricting commissions,” free of the biases that afflict boards composed solely of Democratic or Republican legislators.

So on and so forth.

Several legislators have complained that the bill represents a “federal takeover” of states’ election powers.

It’s a little rich — a little too rich — that some of these Republican legislators were among those who tried to overturn the results of several states’ elections just a couple of months ago.

The bill might not be necessary if not for the Supreme Court’s 2013 erosion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act — and the continuing Republican project of suppressing votes. But with more desperate attacks on democracy coming every cycle, something must be done.

It is important that Americans have faith in the outcome of their elections. HR 1 seems like a step in the right direction. According to a Data for Progress survey last week, 70% of Democrats, 68% of independent or third-party voters and 57% of Republican voters expressed support for the bill.

But with Republican opposition, it faces a hard climb.