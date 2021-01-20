Letter to the editor | Commissioner should resign over support for Ashli Babbitt

Dear Editor,

On January 6, 2021 at 11:13 p.m., newly-elected Richmond County North Carolina Commissioner Andy Grooms praised terrorist Ashli Babbitt and wrote on a social media comment that, “Someone should get that woman (Babbitt) a golden casket and a horse drawn carriage.” And when Commissioner Andy Grooms’s comment was challenged, Grooms replied, “If it’s good enough for George Floyd.” Wow… Mr. Grooms compared a terrorist to a man who was clearly murdered by a police officer while other officers watched and did nothing.

Andy Grooms unscrupulously feels that the murderers, thugs and terrorists (Ashli Babbitt and others) who entered our nation’s Capitol building were somehow more worthy of life than a man (George Floyd) who was clearly murdered in the streets by a police officer.

Ashli Babbitt was a terrorist and was committing a crime against America when Capitol police shot her dead on January 6, 2021. Commissioner Andy Grooms feels that Babbitt should be honored, praised and rewarded for her crimes against the United States of America. Babbitt was a terrorist breaking into a barricaded room full of frightened people, many of whom were elected officials at our Capitol.

Capitol police did their job and killed this terrorist before she accomplished her mission to enter and kill, take hostage and/or harm anyone in the room in which she was illegally breaking and entering.

As a resident of Richmond County North Carolina, I am asking for the immediate resignation or removal of Commissioner Andy Grooms.

Commissioner Andy Grooms has sided with these seditious individuals in their attack on our American Capitol building. This shows more than just a lack of morals. This is siding with seditious acts against our government. The people of Richmond County do not need someone with Commissioner Andy Groom’s mentality or morals in charge of our laws, taxes etc. Mr. Grooms should be considered a clear and present danger to the people of Richmond County and to people everywhere.

Mr. Groom’s social media post on June 5, 2020 at 9:02 a.m. suggests that unity is not necessary. Commissioner Grooms wrote, “For those out there claiming we need a ‘comforter in chief’ and great unifying President, please wake the hell up.” This was posted with a picture of Donald Trump hugging and kissing the American Flag in a mocking fashion…

Sedition and murder are serious crimes that were committed in our Nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021. Mr. Grooms appears to be fine with this type of behavior per his posts on social media.

Anyone who thinks that these murderous terrorist attacks on America are necessary and “okay,” need not be in any position ANYWHERE in America and certainly not in our county. We don’t need Mr. Grooms here in Richmond County, North Carolina in any position of power over “we the people.”

I would like to say that I know that this letter, as many of my letters to the editor in the past here in Richmond County North Carolina have and will cause threats against my life and abuse from those in power, including the police, but someone had to write it…

Let’s ask Mr. Andy Grooms to resign today because it is the right thing to do. And if Mr. Andy Grooms refuses to resign, then we the people need to petition to remove him effective immediately.

Patti Almanza

Hamlet, NC