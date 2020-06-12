Editorial | We want to hear from you

Is there something you want us to cover? Do you have information about a matter of local importance that you want to share with us?

We want to hear from you.

As much as we’d like to, we don’t know everything and can’t be everywhere. To better serve you as your community paper, we need your help.

Often times, people think that the things happening in their life day-to-day, whether they be long-standing struggles or a spontaneous family get-together, are not important enough to make the paper, but they are. In fact, these things are what make a community paper.

There are several forms that submissions to the paper can take, whether press releases, letters to the editor and guest columns, simple direct messages or anonymous tips. All of these can be sent to our general editor email at [email protected], directly to our news editor, Gavin Stone, at [email protected] or our reporter, Brandon Tester, at [email protected] To reach us through traditional mail, send to 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B, Rockingham, 28379.

We accept press releases from local organizations, government departments and businesses, which we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity, or to follow up on with our own reporting. There is no length requirement for these, we just ask that they include the basic details of who, what, where, when, why and how. If there are pictures included, we prefer to have names of all of the people who are pictured.

For individuals, we want to hear about your special events, the people in your life that make a difference, and the causes that you care about. You can send pictures or messages to us at the emails listed above, or direct message us on Facebook at our “Richmond County Daily Journal” page.

If you want to make your voice heard in response to something we’ve written or published, or address something happening in the community, you can write a letter to the editor. And yes, we will publish letters that are critical of our coverage as well. Letters to the editor, either to our physical address (listed above) or sent via email to [email protected] Letters to the editor must be less than 300 words, and we reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.

If you would like to submit a longer opinion piece, you may do so in the same way, but we will reach out to you to verify your identity and the originality of your submission. If published, this would be a guest column and could include your picture.

For more sensitive information, we accept anonymous tips in whatever form you prefer. These can be sent through the various avenues listed above as well. We respect your desire to remain anonymous in an effort to protect the ability of important information to come out that is in the public’s best interest.

We can’t wait to hear from you.