Editorial | The rest of the story

While we are grateful to Kenneth Robinette, chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, for finally addressing the storm that has brewed over the last month regarding the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution, we’re troubled by the consistent erasure of the municipalities other than Rockingham and Hamlet.

In his 1,629-word letter, he mentioned Rockingham six times and Hamlet twice. For Norman? Zero. Hoffman? Zero. Dobbins Heights? Zero. Ellerbe? You guessed it, zero. Yet these unmentioned municipalities stand to suffer much greater losses in proportion to Rockingham and Hamlet as a result of a change to ad valorem.

The county’s justification for this change has only pointed to grievances between Rockingham and Hamlet over their having relinquished the area over which they perform code enforcement and over their lack of a contribution to the cost of operating the new 9-1-1 Center. But the change to ad valorem has implications county-wide that the county’s leaders seem unconcerned about.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) this week released projections based on the 2018-2019 the distribution of sales tax revenues among the municipalities in Richmond County. Their calculations showed that, if the county was using as ad valorem method in that year, Richmond County would have seen an increase its sales tax revenue of about $1,840,000, or 25.41%.

Meanwhile, Norman would have lost as estimated $36,000 in sales tax revenue, or 100% of what they received that year. Dobbins Heights would have lost about $165,000, or a 78.95%. Hoffman would have lost $123,000, or 85.42%. Ellerbe would have lost $143,000, or 55.43%. Hamlet would have lost $605,000, or 37.69%. Rockingham would have lost $767,000, or 33.03%, according to the DOR.

Officials at each of Norman, Dobbins Heights, and Hoffman have expressed concern about their future existence. Ellerbe has not yet begun their budget talks, but they face significant cuts to services as well.

Robinette discounted these numbers, saying that actually, it’s much more complex than this. He said the county views their use of “short term revenue levels to base their projections on future sales tax revenue fails to consider current events, creating long term budgeting error.” He continues to say that, “With the pandemic and current virus-induced recession, with 33 million jobs lost nationwide, we believe the next several years will be even further out of line with City of Rockingham and State projections and we prefer to project sales tax revenues from a more conservative point of view for budgeting purposes.”

But where are the county’s numbers? As the Daily Journal reported today, Richmond County was considering a change to ad valorem as far back as September 2019. The DOR produced these figures, which are of course just a snapshot of the impacts, in a matter of days. With all this time the county has been considering this change, you’d think they would have some projections of their own to counter the narrative put forward by the City of Rockingham.

Robinette’s casual allusion to the coming reduction in sales tax revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic lessening the impacts of the change to ad valorem is irrelevant because the county was planning this long before the virus was on our radar. This is a half-hearted attempt at gaslighting.

It remains to be seen what exactly would happen to these municipalities in the time that it would take to complete the third-party review the Board of Commissioners plan to seek — which they made no progress on this week based on interviews with municipal leaders. But what is clear is that the work to answer these questions should have been done prior to making the decision to go forward with it.

Chairman Robinette is wrong. Communication is not a two-way street. It’s a six-way street.

