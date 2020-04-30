Getting your in a quarantine rhythm

By now, I’m sure most of you guys are feeling a little stir crazy… I mean, I forget what day of the week it is half the time. We are definitely sailing in uncharted waters. However, this doesn’t mean we have to sink. Being separated from loved ones and cooped up at home is mentally draining. It’s so important not to neglect our mental health during this time.

I’ve had to establish some rhythms since transitioning from school to work-at-home life. I’ve always thought it’d be really awesome to work from home. Stay in your yoga pants all day, go at your own pace, hang out with your dog… Well that was fun for about a week or so. At that point, the “scaries” started to come over me. I was feeling a bit overwhelmed and starting to realize things like, “I haven’t had a face-to-face conversation with my co-workers in over two weeks.”

My mind was spinning and I knew that if I neglected these thoughts, I would start to spiral down and fall into the traps of anxiety. Ain’t nobody got time for that… especially during a pandemic. I put the pen to paper and created a list of rhythms that I was going to do routinely Monday through Friday during this period of time. When establishing these quarantine rhythms, I focused on four words that one of my favorite authors, Rebekah Lyons, talked about in her book, “Rhythms of Renewal: Trading Stress and Anxiety for a Life of Peace and Purpose.” She shares how to establish a system of rhythms around the words rest, restore, connect, and create.

Listed below is my quarantine rhythm that emcompasses rest, restore, connect, and create.

Rest – Just like it says… rest. I know it’s hard to get good rest during this hectic time, but you cannot be your best when you’re mentally weak. I could easily stay up all night watching Netflix, but I know that is not what I need right now. I start my work day just like I would at school. Wake up at 6:00 am and go to bed by 10:00 pm. During the time I’m awake, I set alarms on my phone at 9:00 am, 11:00 am, and 2:00 pm. When those alarms go off, I step away from the computer and take a technology rest for 20 minutes. My final alarm goes off at 4:00 pm. That alarm is titled, “close your computer!!”

Restore- When I went off to college, I really put an emphasis on exercise for my mental health. Getting into the gym and raising your heart rate releases all the happy chemicals. Endorphins and serotonin chemicals improve your mood and reduce stress and anxiety. Well the gyms are closed right now… so what do you do? The great outdoors we go! Each evening, my husband and I go for a run or a long walk. Which leads me to my next point… connect.

Connect – Remember how I said I realized about two week ago that I haven’t talked to my co-workers face-to-face in a hot minute? Yeah, that got me. Realizing I hadn’t seen my parents, sister, close friends, and coworkers was a hard reality to face. A lot of my connecting lately has been through FaceTime. It’s not the human interaction I crave, but it’s been beneficial during this time. Seeing the faces of loved ones and chatting about what’s on our hearts brings a peace that I cannot explain. If you have others in your home besides yourself, here is your opportunity to connect. I mean, might as well. You’re stuck together. Maybe it’s time to mend relationships, chat on a deeper level with your spouse or kids, or speak what’s on your heart. It could be to your advantage post-pandemic.

Create – I know you’ve browsed Pinterest and pinned some DIY project that you thought would be fun to do. Well now is your time to do it! For me, I finally painted our outdoor planters and planted flowers. It’s something I’ve been putting off since last spring. Finishing this project not only boosted my creativity, but helped me feel accomplished. That’s always a good feeling. Now it’s time for the next Pinterest project!

With all this being said, I have a challenge for you. I want you to establish some quarantine rhythms that will allow you to rest, restore, connect, and create a beautiful life during this uncertain time. You’ll be amazed by the outcome.

Taylor Heimrich Rockingham Middle School

Taylor Heimrich is a school counselor at Rockingham Middle School.

Taylor Heimrich is a school counselor at Rockingham Middle School.