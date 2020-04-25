Stressed Out? Take Control!

What better time to acknowledge stress awareness month than now? I would be lying if I said that my own stress level hasn’t been elevated. As a high school counselor, mother of three beautiful children, and a wife, I find myself struggling with stress most days. However, now add on this pandemic and, boom, stress levels have risen! I constantly tell my students at school, “You can’t control your circumstances, but you can control how you respond to them.” These past few weeks have taught me that I need to practice what I preach!

My own three children are at different stages in life and have different stressors associated with their ages. Maddy, the oldest, is in college at UNCP; Presley, the middle, is in 6th grade at Rockingham Middle; and Nolan, the youngest, is in 4th grade at Washington Street. Their worlds have drastically changed, just like every other kid in NC. We as parents, have to keep in mind that many times, their stressors can come from how we react. The other day, my kids were doing their online work (completely stressed out), I was making phone calls to my high school seniors, our dogs were barking, then the power went out. At that moment, I completely felt overwhelmed. I had to stop, walk outside and pray. I prayed for God to help me, my own children, my friends, my family, and my students get through this. At that moment, I realized that I had to let go of the things that I can’t control.

I can’t control this pandemic, but I CAN control my responses. I believe that a sense of control is essential during stressful times. We can’t blame situations or others when we are stressed. Only you can control you! I also believe in the power of laughter. When life seems out of control, find something to laugh about. It’s not always easy, but I find myself laughing at the chaos!

The power of control starts with you. Our actions are easy to control. Here are a few action steps for stress reduction that I believe in:

S – Sleep….need I say more?

T – Talk – Reach out for support. Don’t be ashamed to ask for help!

R – Relaxation techniques – deep breathing, imagery, muscle relaxation, meditate (find the one that works for you)

E – Express gratitude – Helps you recognize the things you have to be thankful for.

S – Self-talk – Positive self-talk helps you take control and reduce stress.

S – Self-care – Spiritual, mental, physical, social and emotional self-care are essential.

E – Eat healthy and exercise – A poor diet and lack of exercise can increase stress levels.

D – Decompress – Take a time out and BREATHE!

O – Organization – Getting organized can reduce stress levels and increase productivity.

U – Understanding – Understand that others are struggling too. Be kind! We never know what someone else may be dealing with, so always choose kindness and understanding!

T – Turn up the music!

In closing, remember that we are all in this together. No, we don’t all have the same stressors, but we are all dealing with this pandemic. Let go of what you can’t control and control what you can. Remember: stress is part of life, but it doesn’t have to control your life!

A great resource that was shared through Scotland County Schools’ Student Services Department is: www.virusanxiety.com

Brooke Dawkins Contributor

Brooke Dawkins is a counselor with Scotland High School.

