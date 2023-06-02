John Hood wrote an excellent article published in the Richmond County Daily Journal on May 17th titled, “Who are you calling an extremist?” I frequently look up the definition of words so I can better understand what is being said. According to the Oxford Dictionary, an extremist is “a person who holds extreme political or religious views, especially one who advocate’s illegal, violent, or other extreme action.”

Hood explained how some people are very determined about expressing their views concerning various topics, such as abortion, gun control or voter ID requirements. If one of these issues is important to you and you stand firm on your beliefs, does that mean you are an extremist?

My perception of an extremist is someone who will not listen to any other viewpoint. Think about this for a minute. How did you arrive at your decision to stand firm on a specific topic? For example, what made you decide that you have a right to own a gun even though some left-wing activists are wanting to infringe on the rights of gun owners?

Many politicians who may to take your guns away are trying to convince everyone that if there were no guns, people would not be killing people in schools, at shopping malls, and theaters. That is not a logical solution to the gun problem. What about all the years when people had guns and there were no mass killings?

Abortion is another hot topic which causes people to become angry and turn against their neighbors. They can take extremist actions which can sometimes harm others. I tell people I feel an abortion should only occur if it endangers the health of the mother. I feel people need help if they are pregnant and don’t have the means to take care of a child. I do not feel taxpayers should pay for abortions or planned parenthood. There is no simple answer to some of these problems.

Recently I have been sharing with everyone — family, friends, people in a grocery store, Rex’s flooring, and anywhere I go that I am supporting Nikki Haley for President. The news media, to me, appears to overlook that she is a viable registered candidate. Generally, I receive good responses when I talk to friends and strangers, possibly because I am sharing information.

I am not insisting other people change their mind. I ask them why they are a Trumper or supporter of someone else because I am interested. Do they know something I don’t? How can I make the best decision when it comes time to vote if I do not have all the facts? I need to understand why you believe what you do. It is time we convince people with closed minds to open up and go back to the old saying, “Live and let live.”

Don’t call someone an extremist because they have a different opinion. Violence is not the answer to all the problems we are facing. The mindset of Americans has been curdled and soured. Information can be biased. You can make statements in two different ways which can generate two different ways of understanding what is being said.

In his column, Hood indicated that “political issues can or should be settled simply by taking polls. Arguments matter! Opinions change!” We the People need to talk more.

It is time for people to unify because there are many people working hard at causing disruption and chaos that are destroying the American lifestyle. This country, America, has been split by the two party system for many years. We have to all work together to make it happen. We have to reach a consensus, an agreement, each side gives a little to make the best choices for everyone.