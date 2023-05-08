“I go on the principle that a public debt is a public curse and in a republican government more than in any other.” – James Madison

House Republicans made a commitment to deliver an economy that’s strong and a government that’s accountable. With our nation now staring down a debt crisis as a result of years of reckless spending, yet again, we are following through on our promise.

The days of President Joe Biden’s out-of-control spending in Washington are over.

Last week, we delivered for the American people with the passage of the Limit, Save, Grow Act. It will responsibly address the debt crisis while also limiting Washington’s spending, saving your tax dollars, and growing the American economy.

Washington Democrats have tried to mislead you about the legislation, even saying it would cut funds for the VA or veteran benefits. You know me—I would never support something like that. The Left are using our nation’s veterans as a political football to spread lies and instill fear to gain political advantage.

The truth is this legislation does not cut benefits but simply freezes spending at 2022 levels—levels once praised by President Joe Biden. It also reclaims billions in unused COVID-19

tax dollars, defunds Biden’s IRS army of 87,000 agents, and requires single, childless adults to look for work while on welfare programs—all while preventing the U.S. from defaulting on its debt and protecting your hard earned money.

You and your family deserve answers and strong leadership, and House Republicans have delivered a responsible plan that would save $4.8 trillion over the next 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

We have done our job. If President Biden and Senate Democrats don’t like the plan we passed, they can offer an alternative and we can negotiate.

President Biden, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer all have a long history of engaging in and supporting similar negotiations in the past. In fact, as Vice President, Biden led debt limit negotiations in 2011. Debt ceiling negotiations are nothing new, and recent polling showed an overwhelming 74% of Americans want President Biden and Chuck Schumer to negotiate with Speaker McCarthy.

Instead of presenting a tangible alternative, Senate Democrats and the President have wasted critical time and are placing our country’s credit on the line. You deserve better from your elected leaders, and are too smart to fall victim of their political games.

While many in Washington play games with your tax dollars, I will always stand up for you and your family and stay focused on

working across the aisle on common sense solutions to improve our community, state, and nation.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson Member of Congress